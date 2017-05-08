Elks take 2nd in Alexandria

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River girls golf team traveled out west to Alexandria on Saturday, May 6, to play in an invitational at the Geneva Golf Club. From left to right: Grace O’Konek, Abbey Filipiak, and Toni Baldwin were the top-3 finishers for Elk River at their invitational in Alexandria on May 6. (Submitted photo)

It was a trip that would take nearly two hours to make, but was well worth it in the end as the Elks would finish in second with a team score of 345 – 10 strokes behind the first-place team.

Abbey Filipiak led the way for the Elks, coming in fifth with a score of 85. She was followed by Toni Baldwin, who also shot an 85, and Grace O’Konek (86). Isabel O’Konek (89), Dani Dokken (90), and Sophie Riebel (106) also made the trip.

This performance was a continuation from the success they had at their home course, the Elk River Golf Club, on May 4, when they hosted Champlin Park.

The Elks would come away with a victory by combining for a team score of 174, compared to Champlin Park’s 212. Baldwin recorded the low score in that matchup with a 41 and was followed by Filipiak (44), Grace O’Konek (44), Dokken (45), Isabel O’Konek (50), and Riebel (50).