GRE’s brown lawn will soon host plants for butterflies and bees

People have been wondering what’s up with the brown lawn at Great River Energy in Elk River, according to Jenny Mattson, GRE communications coordinator.

She said the lawn is being prepared for a pollinator planting.

The 9-acre site is along Highway 10 just east of downtown Elk River. It was sprayed last year and will be sprayed again this year before being seeded with prairie plants that are beneficial to pollinators like bees and butterflies.

“Once they seed, it will pop up and it will be green again,” Mattson said.

It will take three to five years for the prairie plants to get fully established, she said.