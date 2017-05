The 2017 Evening of the Arts was a huge success, showcasing artwork, fashion, photography, writers’ portfolios, graphic design, vocal and instrumental music performances, theater snippets, art demonstrations, raku firing and cultural displays.

The event attracted more than 1,200 people, a new record for the annual spring event.

< > One of four works on display as part of an art exchange with the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa.