Ordinances – CITY OF OTSEGO

COUNTY OF WRIGHT MINNESOTA
ORDINANCE NO. 2017-04
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF OTSEGO TO PROVIDE FOR A CHANGE IN ZONING CLASSIFICATION FOR LAND WITHIN PRELIMINARY PLAT OF ARBOR CREEK 5TH ADDITION.
THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OTSEGO DOES HEREBY ORDAIN:
Section 1. The official Zoning Map of the Otsego Zoning Ordinance is hereby amended to change the zoning classification of the property legally by Exhibit A.
Section 2. The property is hereby rezoned from an A-1, Agricultural Rural Service District designation to R-4, Residential Urban Single Family District designation.
Section 3. The Zoning Map of the City of Otsego shall not be republished to show the aforesaid rezoning, but the Zoning Administrator shall appropriately mark the Zoning Map on file at City Hall for the purpose of indicating the rezoning herein above provided for in this Ordinance, and all of the notations, references and other information shown thereon are hereby incorporated by reference and made part of this Ordinance.
Section 4. This Ordinance shall become effective immediately upon its passage and publication according to Law.
EXHIBIT A
Legal Description:
Commencing at the Northeast corner of the West Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 121, Range 23; thence South along the East line of the West Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter 20 rods; thence West at right angles 16 rods; thence North at right angles 20 rods to the North line of said Section 30; thence East along said North line of said Section 30 a distance of 16 rods to the point of beginning.
TOGETHER WITH
Outlot H, ARBOR CREEK 3RD ADDITION
MOTION BY: Darkenwald
SECOND BY: Heidner
ALL IN FAVOR: Stockamp, Darkenwald, Heidner, Warehime, Tanner
THOSE OPPOSED: None
ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Otsego this 24th day of April, 2017.
CITY OF OTSEGO
BY: Jessica L. Stockamp, Mayor
ATTEST:
Tami Loff, City Clerk
Published in the
Star News
May 6, 2017
685295