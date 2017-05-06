Notice of Public Hearings – SHERBURNE COUNTY

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Sherburne County PLANNING ADVISORY COMMISSION will meet at 6:00P.M. May 18, 2017 in the County Board Room at the Sherburne County Government Center, 13880 Business Center Drive, Elk River, Minnesota to hold a public hearing for all unincorporated areas of Sherburne County in which the County has zoning and land use authority, to consider the following application(s) and other planning and zoning related topics. A hearing will not begin before the time set. The time is approximate, and you may expect a waiting period for some of the hearings.

AMENDMENT TO THE SHERBURNE COUNTY SUBDIVISION ORDINANCE: Requesting an Amendment to the Sherburne County Subdivision Ordinance with the following changes to SEC 10.1 RESIDENTIAL PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT

Subdivision 1: Purpose

The R- PUD is only allowed as an in overlay districts that has ve been designated on the Sherburne County Zoning Map and predetermined by the County Board and applicable Town board. The R-PUD must be approved through a Conditional Use Permit.

Subdivision 3: Permitted Areas

1. PUDs shall only be permitted in areas that have been identified by each Township Board and designated on the official Sherburne County Zoning Map as a Residential PUD Overlay District A and/or B.

2. The areas where the Overlay District is established in each township shall be approved by the local township board with concurrence from the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners and shall be a contiguous area within a township of not less than thirty (30) acres in size.

3. The Residential PUD Overlay District A shall allow a minimum lot size of 1.5 acres with individual septic systems. The Residential PUD Overlay District B shall may allow a minimum lot size of 0.5 acres with a common septic system only where the developer and a local government authority have agreed to establish a subordinate service district pursuant to Minn. Statute, ch 365A or 365B and the local government authority has agreed to manage the common septic system through the subordinate service district. Other forms of common septic system ownership shall not be permitted.

The Above hearing(s) are open to you and any interested person at which time you may appear if you so desire, either in person or by agent or attorney, in opposition to or support of the request. The hearing of this request is not limited to those receiving copies of this notice, and if you know of any neighbor or affected property owner who for any reason has not received a copy, it would be appreciated if you would inform them of this hearing. Recommendations made by the Sherburne County Planning Advisory Board may be subject to further action by the Township of Baldwin, the Township of Livonia or the Township of Big Lake, and the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners.

Recommendations that are forwarded to the County Board from this public hearing will be heard at the June 13, 2017 County Board of Commissioners Meeting at 9:30 AM in the same location listed above.

Nancy Riddle

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Star News

May 6, 2017

685093