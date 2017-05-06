Notice of Public Hearings – SHERBURNE COUNTY

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Sherburne County Board of Adjustment will meet at 5:30 P.M. May 18, 2017 at the Sherburne County Government Center, 13880 Business Center Drive (13880 Highway 10), Elk River, Minnesota to consider the following applications. A hearing will not begin before the time set.

CHAD GORNIK: (Property Owner: Lorraine Johnson) Requesting a 165 variance in setback from the East (side) property line for a new residence. Required setback from the side property line is 250 residence will be 85 from the side property line. Legal: Goenner Fourth Addition Lot 2, Block 1 Sec 8, Twp 34, Rge 29 Clear Lake Township 5 Acres Agricultural District

The above hearings are open to you and any interested person at which time you may appear if you so desire, either in person or by agent or attorney, in opposition to or support of the request. The hearing of this request is not limited to those receiving copies of this notice, and if you know of any neighbor or affected property owner who for any reason has not received a copy, it would be appreciated if you would inform them of this hearing.

