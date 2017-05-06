Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF OTSEGO

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED IMPROVEMENT

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Otsego will meet in the Council Chambers at 8899 Nashua Avenue NE, Otsego, MN 55330, on May 22, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. to consider the Kadler Avenue Improvement Project, which is for constructing street & utility improvements to Kadler Avenue NE from 70th Street NE to the north for one half mile.

The City Council will consider the construction of street & utility improvements in accordance with the feasibility report and the assessment of abutting or non-abutting benefitted property for a portion or all of the cost of the improvement pursuant to Minnesota Statute 429.011 to 429.111.

The estimated cost of the improvement is $1,106,147. The area proposed to be assessed for such improvement is depicted in the exhibit below. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing.

Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting.

/s/ Tami Loff,

City Clerk

Published in the

Star News

May 6, 13, 2017

684133

