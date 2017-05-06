Delinquent Tax List – SHERBURNE COUNTY

NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION

State of Minnesota Diane Arnold

Sherburne County County Auditor/Treasurer

TO: ALL PERSONS WITH LEGAL INTEREST IN THE PARCELS OF REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE FOLLOWING NOTICE.

You are hereby notified that the parcels of real property described below and located in Sherburne County, Minnesota, are subject to forfeiture to the State of Minnesota because of the nonpayment of delinquent property taxes, special assessments, penalties, interest, and costs levied on those parcels. The time for redemption from forfeiture expires if a redemption is not made by 60 days after service of this notice on all persons having an interest in the parcels.

The following information is listed below: the names of the property owners, taxpayers, and interested parties who have filed their addresses under M.S. 276.041; the addresses of the parties at the election of the county auditor; the legal description and parcel identification number of each parcel; and the amount necessary to redeem a parcel as of the date listed below.

Published in the

Star News

May 6, 13, 2017

