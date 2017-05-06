County – SHERBURNE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

April 18, 2017

The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on April 18, 2017, at the Sherburne County Government Center in the City of Elk River, Minnesota. Commissioner Schmiesing and Commissioner Dolan were absent. Call to order by the Chair was at 9:00 a.m. followed by a moment of silence and the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

Petersen/Fobbe unanimous to approve the agenda for April 18, 2017 as presented.

Fobbe/Petersen unanimous to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:

a) Approve the Regular County Board Meeting Minutes of April 4, 2017 as presented

b) Approve the County Board Workshop Meeting Minutes of April 4, 2017 as presented

c) Approve Proclamation designating May 21-27, 2017 as Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week in Sherburne County.

d) Approve Resolution # 041817-AD-1776 acceptance of the donation of Lot 8, Block 6 West Hunters Lake Addition from the following persons: Keith and Sandra Scott, Karen and James McGinnity, Denise Anderson and Henry Anderson. There are no restrictions on the use or the sale of the lands by the donors. Further, the motion includes authorization for the County Administrator to expend the funds to file the necessary documents with the Recorders Office for the transfer of land and pay the property taxes for 2017 in the sum of $58.00.

e) Approve Out of State Travel for an Assistant County Attorney to St. Petersburg Florida to attend the National District Attorneys course on Prosecution of Homicides in October 2017 noting all monies are non-levy dollars and will be taken from the forfeiture fund for the County Attorneys Office (estimated costs: flight-$450 plus tax and fees, hotel-$800 plus tax and fees; food-$210; and cab-$100). This is an opportunity that would not be available in Minnesota.

f) Accept the March 2017 Auditor/Treasurer Report as presented

g) Authorize payment to Sherburne Soil and Water the amount of $8,094.00, the portion of the 2017 Grant Funds received from Minnesota Management and Budget Receipt #620 from the State of Minnesota for the 2017 NR Block Grant Agreement; funds to be paid from 01-650.6829 noting amounts are in the current approved 2017 budget.

h) Approve County Board Chair to sign the 2018 County/Club Agreement and approve Resolution #041817-AD-1773 for Sherburne County to act as sponsor for the Snowmobile Trails Assistance Program for the fiscal year of July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 and authorize the County Auditor/Treasurer and/or County Administrator to sign all necessary forms and agreements to participate in the program

i) Approve low bidder, Knife River Corp., for the 2017 CSAH 3 Overlays Surface Improvements to the following: SAP 071-603-024, CSAH 3 from TH 10 to CSAH 20; SAP 071-603-025, CSAH 3 from CSAH 23 to CSAH 11; SAP 071-603-026, CSAH 3 from CSAH 11 to CSAH 5. Surface Improvements and Reconstruction: SAP 071-624-002, CSAH 24 from CSAH 23 to the Elk River Bridge; these projects will be funded by State Aid Contract, account number 03-314-000-0000-6360. Bids received as follows:

Knife River Corp. – $2,666,594.89

Hardrives – $2,849,077.97

North Valley – $3,658,206.78

j) Approve extension of a Medical Leave for a Sheriff/Jail Employee; extension to end June 7, 2017, or sooner, contingent on additional medical information. A 30-day extension has already been granted for this employee per Sherburne County Personnel Policy 7.4.1. The HR Director has been consulted concerning this extension.

k) Approve the 2017 Federal Supplemental Boating Safety Patrol Grant Agreement for the Sheriffs Office in the amount of $5,750; Revenue line item 01-210-212-0000-5499 and expense line items 01-210-212-0000-6600, etc. (Agreement on file in the Sheriffs Office).

l) Approve out-of-state travel for a Sheriffs Office employee to attend a two week homicide school in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, from May 1-12, 2017; the cost of the training is $1,235.00 plus hotel and other necessary travel expenses. The training is accounted for in the Sheriffs Office training budget.

m) Accept payment of Health & Human Services Warrants paid April 6, 2017 in the amount of $92,056.39.

n) Accept payment of Commissioner Warrants paid April 7, 2017 in the amount of $1,951,584.03.

o) Accept payment of Manual Warrants/Voids/Corrections paid March 31, 2017 in the amount of $5,922.00.

p) Accept payment of Manual Warrants/Voids/Corrections paid April 7, 2017 in the amount of $6,565.25.

q) Accept payment of Manual Warrants/Voids/Corrections paid April 7, 2017 in the amount of $123,060.64.

r) Accept payment of Commissioner Warrants paid April 14, 2017 in the amount of $580,698.05.

s) Approve low bidder, Knife River Corp. for the 2017 Overlays: CP 071-606-015, CSAH 6 from TH 10 to CSAH 16 Surface Improvements; CP 071-608-015, CSAH 8 from State Hwy. 24 to CSAH 16 Surface Improvements; CP 071-672-015, CR 72 from CR 35 to CR 32 Surface Improvements; CP 071-675-015, CR 75 from CSAH 5 to CSAH 4 Surface Improvements; CP 071-611-017, CSAH 11 from 1000 to 2330 west of State Hwy. 25; CSAH 16, Culvert #16040 modifications; these projects will be funding by County Contract, account number 03-314-000-0000-6368. Bids received as follows:

Knife River Corp. – $3,878,958.35

Hardrives – $3,915,795.32

North Valley-$4,999,280.96

Commissioner Schmiesing was present at 9:01 a.m.

Announcements: Bruce Price, Veterans Service Officer, was selected as a Life Well Run Community Hero. From the pool of candidates, 10 Community Heroes were selected. A Pancakes and Politics Breakfast Meeting is scheduled on May 23, 2017 at the Friendly Buffalo at 8:30 a.m. This meeting is sponsored by the Chambers of Commerce in Sherburne County. The agenda calls for Sherburne County staff to speak and to have each of the County Commissioners introduce themselves and answer questions. An Association of Townships Meeting is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. at the Sherburne History Center on April 19, 2017.

Andrew Witter, Public Works Director/County Engineer, was present to introduce David Roedel, P.E., newly hired Assistant Public Works Director/Deputy County Engineer. David provided information on his background. The County Board welcomed Mr. Roedel and wished him well in his position.

Andrew Witter, Public Works Director/County Engineer, was present to review a Service Agreement with Widseth Smith Nolting & Associates (WSN) for the design of Bridge 71503. Schmiesing/Petersen unanimous to approve the service agreement with WSN for the design of Bridge 71503, located on CSAH 3 over the Elk River in the amount of $35,606.00. Services will include but not limited to, preliminary survey, hydraulic analysis, environmental reviews, and bridge design. The design is scheduled to be completed by December 2017. The proposal does not include engineering services for construction administration; a second RFP will be prepared for that service once the county has secured funding. Funding for designing the bridge will be taken from 03-314-000-0000-6277; said agreement on file in the Public Works Department.

At 9:15 a.m. the Chair opened a Public Hearing for the Annual Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4), Storm Water Pollution Prevention program. There was no-one present to comment. At 9:16 a.m., the Chair closed the Public Hearing. No action taken.

Dan Weber, Assistant County Administrator, and Albert and Laura Kangas, Palmer Wireless, were present to discuss a Palmer Wireless Border to Border Broadband project for the Big Lake Industrial Park area. Fobbe/Schmiesing unanimous to approve Resolution #041817-AD-1774 to approve the $35,000 loan agreement and re-payment schedule to assist in the financing of the Palmer Wireless Border to Border Broadband project for the Big Lake Industrial Park area pending approval by the County Attorneys Office.

Dave Lucas, Solid Waste Administrator, was present to discuss a waiver request for septage Permit #41. Schmiesing/Petersen unanimous to approve a waiver to allow for land application of septage to occur on PID 05-122-2102 up to but not any closer than 30 feet from PID 05-122-1205 in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Ordinance as requested by Marks Sewer Service.

Schmiesing/Petersen unanimous to approve the Ditch Authority Meeting Agenda as presented.

Mike Lindenau gave the ditch and drainage report for February and March 2017. A review of County Ditch #14, County Ditch #15, and County Ditch #30 was given. Fobbe/Schmiesing unanimous to accept the Ditch and Drainage report for February and March 2017 as presented.

Diane Arnold, Auditor/Treasurer, was present to request approval of the County Ditch #1 Agreement Annual Meeting Minutes. Schmiesing/Fobbe unanimous to approve the minutes from the Annual County Ditch #1 meeting between Sherburne County and City of Zimmerman dated February 21, 2017 as presented.

Diane Arnold, Auditor/Treasurer, was present to request partial repayment from the Ditch Fund to the General Fund. Fobbe/Schmiesing unanimous to approve a partial repayment from the Ditch Fund to the General Fund in the amount of $4,261.34 (simple interest at the annual rate of .467%) as listed and on file in the Auditor/Treasurers Department for earlier advances to cover overdrawn Ditch Accounts.

The next Ditch Authority Meeting is scheduled for June 20, 2017.

Diane Arnold, Auditor/Treasurer, was present to discuss three tax forfeited parcel cleanup projects. Fobbe/Petersen unanimous to approve and authorize Auditor/Treasurer to publish and mail RFPs (pending review by County Attorney) to qualified vendors for the proposed clean-up of three parcels of property that have tax forfeited to the State of Minnesota. The parcels have been reviewed by the Tax Forfeited Committee on March 30, 2017 and the recommendation is to clean-up prior to sale; PID #65-403-0430 Putnam Ave., Lot 4, Block 3, 4 Village of Big Lake; PID #05-440-0220 Lot 4, Block 2, 2.5 acre parcel in Deer Forest Becker Township; and PID # 10-103-4300 Sec 3, Twp 33, Range 27, Big Lake Township at 22130 County Road 15 N a two acre parcel.

Mary Jo Cobb, Health and Human Services Director, was present to discuss a St. Cloud area Child Response Initiative. Schmiesing/Fobbe unanimous to approve a Memorandum of Agreement between the St. Cloud Police Department on behalf of the City of St. Cloud and Sherburne County Health and Human Services for the St. Cloud Area Child Response Initiative (CRI).

Mary Jo Cobb, Health and Human Services Director, was present to provide an update on Health and Human Services Department happenings. She noted that all accounting reports have been submitted to the State accurately and on time. Recently a Home and Community Based Lead Agency audit was done. They selected 109 random files to review to make sure everything is being done. The result was a 98.9% accuracy rate; the audit did note the elevated staff caseload. No action taken.

Steve Taylor, Administrator, was present to discuss a Municipal Advisory Service Agreement with Northland Securities, and the Call for the sale of $39,210,000 in General Obligation Capital Improvement Plan Bonds to finance the remodel and expansion of the Sherburne County Government Center. Jessica Green, Vice President, and George Eilertson, Senior Vice President, Northland Securities, were present and noted the Countys AA+ rating and gave a brief review of next steps. Schmiesing/Petersen unanimous to approve the Municipal Advisory Service Agreement (on file in the County Administration Office) with Northland Securities, at a lump sum cost of $61,025, to assist with the issuance and sale of General Obligation Capital Improvement Bonds, Series 2017A, subject to County Attorneys approval; AND Fobbe/Petersen unanimous to approve Resolution #041817-AD-1775 providing for the issuance and sale of General Obligation Capital Improvement Bonds, Series 2017A, in the proposed aggregate Principal amount of $39,210,000 incorporating Exhibit B: Notice of Sale. The call for the sale of bonds initiates the process of financing the courthouse expansion project. The year of maturity is 2042 and first call for redemption is February 1, 2026.

Claims approved through warrants, resolutions, or contracts, totaling the following amounts, were paid as follows:

April 6, 2017

$ 91,698.39 Human Service Fund

$ 308.00 Agency Collections

$ 50.00 Childrens Mental Health Collaboration

April 7, 2017

$ 982,892.36 General Revenue Fund

$ 96,525.15 Public Works Fund

$ 4,997.00 Law Library Fund

$ 7,767.72 Solid Waste Fund

$ 15,185.53 Jail Commissary Fund

$ 140.00 Forfeited Land Sale

$ 334,492.00 Sherco Regional Rail Authority

$ 43,234.17 Justice Center Enterprise Fund

$ 466,350.10 Agency Collections

March 31, 2017

$ 5,922.00 Agency Collections

April 7, 2017

$ 6,565.25 Agency Collections

April 7, 2017

$ 118,283.30 General Revenue Fund

$ 1,313.69 Public Works Fund

$ 880.23 Solid Waste Fund

$ 371.54 Jail Commissary Fund

$ 2,211.88 Justice Center Enterprise Fund

April 14, 2017

$ 221,456.11 General Revenue Fund

$ 12,849.21 Public Works Fund

$ 1,441.94 Law Library Fund

$ 1,416.00 Solid Waste Fund

$ 40,663.99 Jail Commissary Fund

$ 252.31 Sherco Regional Rail Authority

$ 128,913.12 Capital Proj 2008-Government

$ 131,632.69 Justice Center Enterprise Fund

$ 48.43 Real Estate Assurance

$ 40,940.85 Agency Collections

$ 1,083.40 Northstar Corridor Development Authority

Steve Taylor, Administrator

Published in the

Star News

May 6, 2017

684902

http://erstarnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/20/2017/05/684902-1.pdf