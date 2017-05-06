Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – SHERBURNE COUNTY

MINNESOTA

CP 071-642-016, CR 42 CSAH 1 to CR 45 CP 071-645-014, CR 45 CSAH 9 to RUM RIVER DRIVE 16-0244.00, 136th Street CSAH 9 to CR 42 (Baldwin Township)

Notice is hereby given that sealed Bid Proposal Packages will be received by the Sherburne County Engineer at the office of the undersigned until 1:00 p.m. on the 1st day of June 2017.

The Major Quantities of Work are:

63,610 CY Common Excavation

15724 C Y Muck Excavation

17,120 CY Granular & Select Granular Borrow

16,826 SY Geogrid

41,019 TONS Aggregate Base and Shouldering

136,684 SY Full Depth Reclamation

1,296 LF 15-60 Pipe Culvert

34,279 TON SP 9.5 & 12.5 Wearing Course

Mixture

12.9 AC Seeding

101,014 LF Pavement Markings

Receipt of Bid Proposal: Bids will be received at the front desk of Information, located at the Sherburne County Government Center, 13880 Business Center Drive, Elk River MN 55330 until 1:00 p.m., June 1st , 2017.

Bid Opening: Proposals will be opened publicly by the County Engineer after the hour set for receiving bids at the Sherburne County Government Center, Maple Room B; 13880 Business Center Drive, Elk River MN 55330.

Plans and specifications may be examined at the office of the Sherburne County Highway Engineer, 425 Jackson Avenue, Elk River, Minnesota 55330, or at http://www.co.sherburne.mn.us/publicworks/index.php and follow the Construction Projects & Bids (eGram) link. A user ID and password is required to download the Plans and Specifications. Contact Public Works at 763-765-3300 to obtain.

The cost to download the Plans & Specifications is free.

The cost to obtain a hard copy of the Plans & Specifications is $50.00 with an additional $10.00 mailing fee.

TO SUBMIT A BID A Bid Proposal Package must be purchased. The cost to obtain the Bid Proposal Package is $10.00. Requests are made to the Sherburne County Engineer, 425 Jackson Ave., Elk River, MN 55330-4601.

Requests must be accompanied by check, draft, or money order, payable to the Sherburne County Treasurer. Bids must be accompanied by a Certified Check or Bidders Bond made payable to the Sherburne County Treasurer as a proposal guarantee for at least 5% of the amount of the bid.

No bidder may withdraw their bid (which shall include the Certified Check or the Bidders Bond) within 15 days after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of bids.

The County Board will consider award of the contract at the June 13, 2017 County Board Meeting contingent upon County Engineer & County Attorney review. It is the Countys intent to begin construction June 26, 2017 and be completed by October 20, 2017.

The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

Dated at Elk River Minnesota, this 2nd day of May 2017.

Signed: Steve Taylor,

Sherburne County, Minnesota

PUBLIC NOTICE

Sherburne County has designated its official website as http://www.co.sherburne.mn.us/publicworks/index.php. Official publication of bids, requests for information, and requests for proposals will be done on the official website as an alternative means to disseminate solicitations of transportation construction and maintenance projects.

Published in the

Star News

May 6, 13, 20, 2017

