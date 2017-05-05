Sting showing signs of improvement

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Spectrum baseball team knew that there were going to be plenty of growing pains this season. They are a very young, inexperienced team and that youth has shown up multiple times in each of their games so far this season – leading to a 0-7 start.

But there have been signs of improvement, which should be encouraging. Parker Brown came in to pitch late in the game for the Sting, and was one of the players to show improvement. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The Sting hosted Maranatha on Wednesday, May 3, and it was the closest they have come all season to winning. They led 9-8 after the fifth inning, but then Maranatha retook the lead in the top of the sixth, making it 11-9 in their favor.

The home team was then able to load the bases with no outs and score one run, by drawing a walk, to make it 11-10 with the heart of their lineup coming up to bat. Things were looking good for the home team.

“A couple of guys, in (Jordan) Schlueter, (Parker) Brown and (Logan) Johnson, they’re had a lot of big hits for us this year,” said head coach Kurt Remick. “Schlueter and Brown were both hitting over .500 coming into today. I think Johnson was around .400. Sometimes it’s that stupid game where little bloops get in for hits and you hit line drives into double plays. They just weren’t able to come through in the clutch in that inning, but hopefully next time they can.”

Unfortunately, the Sting were unable to score anymore runs in that inning, leaving the bases loaded. They would then go on to lose the game 11-10. But there was more to take away from this game other than it being the closest one they have had all season. Chandler Gapinski makes a diving play in right field to keep the game close. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The head coach saw a lot of growth from his players, especially his pitchers, in an area that usually goes unnoticed.

“We did a very good job of holding runners – shutting down their running game,” Remick explained. “We haven’t thrown a guy out on steal yet this year, but I think they had maybe one or two. They didn’t attempt all that many because we were doing a good job with some pickoffs and keeping them honest, and giving our catcher a little bit more of a chance than in the past. With (T.J.) Rathman and Brown on the mound there, they’ve been getting much much better with that.”

That game was the Sting’s seventh straight to start the season, but it was one that gave them something to build off of for the remainder of the year.