Dixon John Anderson, age 75, of Princeton, MN passed away on Sunday, April 23rd with his loved ones by his side.

Dixon was a Navy helicopter pilot and served in the Vietnam War aboard the USS Oriskany. Dixon then became an airline pilot and flew for North Central, Republic and Northwest Airlines for a total of 26 years – finally retiring in 1996.

He was genuine, reassuring and open-minded. Dixon was an amazing husband, father, step-father, grandfather and friend; he was the rock of the family and will be missed dearly.

Dixon is survived by wife Debbie, son Cole, step-sons Troy (Cathy), Brandon (Kristy), Siver (Vanessa) and Justin (Kari), brothers Tom and Harry (Sherry), sisters Beverly (Bob), Judy (Bill), Doris (Joe) and Dottie (Dave), ten grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Dixon is preceded in death by parents Torgny and Bertha Anderson, infant brother Donald and sister-in-law Chris Anderson.

Memorial Service on Monday, May 15th at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Zimmerman. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.