Otsego community garden interest grows

Interest in a community garden in Otsego appears to be high, and so the city has decided to use a lottery system to determine who gets in.

A community garden was drawn up in the planning process for Northwood Park.

It was decided to locate the garden in the west side of the park, just north of the parking lot. The garden will measure out at 22 feet by 46 feet with four additional 4-by-8-foot raised garden beds.

The city’s staff have been contacted by several residents over the past year inquiring about the process of acquiring a lot, and that interest led to a recommendation for the city to use a lottery system for assigning garden plots.

Residents that live within a half mile radius of the park and do not have access to a yard will get first dibs. Residents will be able to apply on the Parks and Recreation registration software, and then the staff will print out the registrations and hold a random drawing for the plots on March 28.

If there are still open plots after the drawing, then all other interested residents of Otsego will be considered for a plot with another lottery.

A fee of $20 is being recommended. It will be used to defer irrigation costs, tools usage and staff time.