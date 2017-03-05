School Board accepts bids on new headquarters

by Rachel Minske

Contributing Writer

The Elk River Area School Board awarded bids for the internal construction of the new district office building that formerly belonged to the Minnesota School of Business.

In a unanimous vote, the board awarded bids for 11 different packages to the lowest bidders during a meeting Feb. 27. School Board Director Gregg Peppin was absent from the meeting.

Despite two opposing votes, the School Board voted in February 2016 to purchase the building. Board Member Holly Thompson and former Member Jane Bunting voted against the purchase. Those in favor of the purchase argued the building would consolidate administrative functions under one roof.

The district bought the building for $4.2 million.

“We have been thrilled to have the use of the building,” said Interim Superintendent Bruce Watkins.

District officials have used the new building for a number of things, including a handful of board meetings, community input sessions and, most recently, for the search of the next superintendent for the Elk River Area School District.

“We are very anxious; we think it will be a delightful upgrade for us,” Watkins said.

Representatives from Rogers-based Terra General Contractors and Wold Architects and Engineers of St. Paul coordinated the bid process for the district relocation project.

The awarded base bid packages include:

•$47,800 to Ebert Inc., Corcoran, for selective demolition.

•$188,400 to Ebert Inc. for carpentry.

•$47,600 to Capital City Glass Inc., Blaine, for aluminum entrances and glazing.

•$93,269 to RTL Construction, Shakopee, for gypsum board.

•$11,596 to Mid-State Title Co. Inc., St. Cloud, for tile.

•$23,450 to Twin City Acoustics, Plymouth, for acoustical ceilings and wall panels.

•$87,500 to MCI Inc., Waite Park, for hard-surface flooring and carpet.

•$30,870 to Color Works Painting, Fridley, for painting.

•$15,040 to Summit Companies, St. Paul, for fire suppression.

•$153,000 to Sun Mechanical, Elk River, for plumbing and HVAC.

•$112,000 to Rum River Electric, Onamia, for electrical.

Additionally, Wold Architects and Engineers recommended the board approve one of two addendums to the lowest bidders for work regarding an entryway.

Under the addendum, $2,270 would be awarded to Ebert Inc. for selective demolition, $44,100 also to Ebert Inc. for carpentry and $4,050 to RTL Construction for gypsum board.

Construction is scheduled to be substantially completed by June 2 with employees moved into the new space by Aug. 1.

All but two rooms in the new space have been designated, said Executive Director of Business Greg Hein. Compass, a transition program for 18- to 21-year-old students with development disabilities, will also be housed in the new district office space, Hein said.