Summons – SUMMONS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF SHERBURNE

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CASE TYPE: QUIET TITLE

COURT FILE NO. 71-CV-17-212

Trilogy Properties of MN, LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

Victoria A. Mulder; also the unknown heirs of Victoria A. Mulder, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to serve upon Plaintiffs attorney an answer to the Complaint, which is on file with the above named Court within twenty (20) days after service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to answer the Complaint within the time specified, Plaintiff in this action will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that this action involves, affects, or brings in question real property situated in the County of Sherburne, State of Minnesota, described as follows:

Lot 17, Block 9, Elk Lake Estates

The object of this action is to declare Plaintiff the fee simple owner of said property free and clear of any interest of Defendants, their successors and/or assigns.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that no personal claim is made by Plaintiff against Defendants.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that all civil cases are subject to Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) processes as provided in Rule 114 of the Minnesota Rules of General Practice.

Dated: February 26, 2017

HOELSCHER LAW FIRM, PLLC

By: /s/ Brian G. Hoelscher

Brian G. Hoelscher (#238752)

13100 Wayzata Blvd., Suite 100

Minnetonka, MN 55305

(952) 224-9551

Attorneys for Plaintiff

