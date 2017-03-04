School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

DISTRICT NO. 728

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD ELK RIVER, MN

12/12/2016

The mtg was called to order by Chair Steinbrecher at 7 p.m. at the ER City Hall.

Members Present: Sue Farber, Dan Hunt, Gregg Peppin, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Shane Steinbrecher, Tony Walter; Members Absent: Holly Thompson; Others Present: Bruce Watkins, Interim Supt; Londa Chambers, Mgr of Admin Services

Farber moved/Walter seconded the motion to approve the agenda as presented. Peppin moved to amend the motion to postpone the MN Student Survey Report to the 1st work session in January. The amendment failed due to lack of a second. On vote being taken for the original motion to approve the agenda, it was unanimously approved.

Mary Okematti, RHS student rep, shared highlights from her school.

Dir Plantenberg-Selbitschka recognized Mr. Ron Hustvedt, teacher at SMS, for being named Outstanding Middle Level Social Studies Teacher of the Yr by the Natl Council for the Social Studies.

Mr. Joe Primus, Asst Dir of Finance, reviewed information relating to the Districts 2016-17 budget and the 2017 tax levy.

Farber moved/Hunt seconded the motion to approve the Worlds Best Workforce Report. Approved.

Ms Judy Johnson, Mgr of Prevention, Safety and Grants, reported on the Mn Student Survey Results.

Walter moved/Hunt seconded the motion to approve Southern Area Proposal Option B as presented and as follows: Relieve RMS by moving all Otsego attendance area into the E-8 school over a 3 yr transition. Year 1 The school opens as E-6 only. Year 2 The school expands to a E-7. Year 3 All E-8 & Otsego Elem. K-8th graders attend the E-8 building. Approved.

Plantenberg-Selbitschka moved/Walter seconded the motion to approve the Central Area Proposal Option C as presented. Farber moved/Hunt seconded the motion to amend the motion to approve Option C with an exception to change the area designated for LES to remain at TLE. On vote being taken for the amendment, the following voted in favor: Sue, Dan, Tony; against: Peppin, Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Steinbrecher. Failed. On vote being taken for the original motion as stated, the following voted in favor: Hunt, Peppin, Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Steinbrecher, Walter; against: Farber. Passed.

Walter moved/Hunt seconded the motion to approve the bids for the ERHS weight room. Approved.

Farber moved and Hunt seconded the motion to approve the Districts Financial Reports for the yr ended 6/30/16. Approved.

Walter moved/Hunt seconded the motion to certify the 2016 Payable 2017 Levy with an increase of 2.24% as presented. Peppin moved/Farber seconded the motion to amend the motion to change the levy increase from 2.24% to 0%. On vote being taken on the amendment, the following voted in favor: Hunt, Peppin; against: Farber, Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Steinbrecher, Walter. Failed. Peppin moved/Farber seconded the motion to amend the original motion to change the levy increase from 2.24% to 1.12%. On vote being taken for the amendment, the following voted in favor: Farber, Peppin, Walter, Hunt; against: Plantenberg- Selbitschka, Steinbrecher. Passed. On vote being taken for the amended motion, the following voted in favor: Farber, Hunt, Peppin; against: Walter, Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Steinbrecher. Failed. Peppin moved/Hunt seconded the motion to certify the 2016 Payable 2017 Levy with an increase of 1.12%. On vote being taken for the motion, the following voted in favor: Farber, Hunt, Peppin, Steinbrecher, Walter; against: Plantenberg-Selbitschka. Passed.

Farber moved/Walter seconded the motion to approve the minutes of the 11/28/16 Reg Mtg and the 12/5/16 Work Session; approve the resignations, terminations, layoffs, leaves of absence, cert staff appts, athletic/activity appts, & classified staff appts as follows:

Employee Resignations/Terminations – McAllister, Kelly, SM, AVID Tutor, Termination; Moriarity, Kristin, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Waite, Jena, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Tan, Kaylea, DO, Confidental Secr, Resign; Hartman, Lyn, ERHS, ESL Asst, Retire; Thompson, Charles, RH, Head Girls Basketball Coach, Resign; Jacobson, Robin, ERHS, Kitchen Helper, Resign; Berg, Richard, RE, Lead Custodian, Transfer; McCarty, Dennis, H, Lead Custodian, Retire; Lundeen, Benjamin, ECFE, Sch Readiness Instruct, Termination; Lindner, Chelsea, P, SPED Asst, Resign; Christianson, Judy, VMS, SPED Asst I, Transfer; Eshleman, Tiffany, RH, SPED Asst I, Resign.

Employee Leave Requests Fallon, Alecia, H, Cook, Medical; Bown, Andrew, RE, Custodian, Medical; Sweet, Crystal, CE, Site Leader, Medical Ext; Galloway, Kathryn, TL/O, Teacher, Medical; Kraus, Jenessa, ZMHS, Teacher, Maternity; LaPointe, Ryan, RM, Teacher, Medical Family; Lorenz, Ashly, H, Teacher, Maternity/Child Care; Loveland, McKayla, DO, Teacher, Child Care; Wolff, Starrsha, SM, Teacher, Medical/Maternity/Child Care.

Certified Staff Appts Anderson, Jule, P, Targeted Serv Teacher; Botts, Robin, TL, Targeted Serv Teacher; Brown, Jessica, P, Targeted Serv Teacher; Carlson, Jacob, TL, Targeted Serv Teacher; Enninga, Melissa, ISCS, Science Teacher, .20 FTE; Greenhoe, Matthew, P, Targeted Serv Teacher; Jopp, Jill, TL, Targeted Serv Teacher; Lewin, Kathleen, TL, Targeted Serv Teacher; Rusterholtz, Megan, TL, Targeted Serv Teacher; Schwab, Barbara, P, Targeted Serv Teacher; Smith, Anna, P, Targeted Serv Teacher; Swaggert, Angela, TL, Targeted Serv Teacher; Tyler, Cassandra, RE, Curr Integration Coord, .20 FTE; Wurm, Brittany, P, Targeted Serv Teacher.

Activities/Athletic Appts ERHS Bonse-Sanford, Cassandra, Asst Gymnastic Coach, 1.0 FTE; Bartlett, Jennifer, Head Gymnastic Coach, 1.0 FTE; Ballenger, Brian, Asst Girls Hockey Coach, 1.0 FTE; Gatzke, Michael, Asst Girls Hockey Coach, .50 FTE; Osterman, Aaron, Asst Boys Basketball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Gilbertson, Brian, Asst Boys Basketball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Klasen, Randy, Head Boys Basketball Coach, 1.0 FTE/DECA Advisor, .50 FTE/DECA Advisor, .50 FTE; Keatts, Haley, Asst Winter Dance Team Advisor, .68 FTE; Jarnot, Abigail, Asst Winter Dance Team Advisor, .25 FTE; Rahn, Michael, Asst Girls Basketball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Digiovanni, Jeremy, Head Girls Basketball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Mynahan, Ryan, Asst Girls Basketball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Steuter, Brian, Asst Girls Basketball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Peterson, Julie, Building Site Council Chair, 1.0 FTE; Green, Denise, Head Boys Swim Coach, 1.0 FTE; Weiler, Sonja, Building Staff Develop Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Peschman, David, HS LINK Leader, .50 FTE. ZMHS Guggisberg, Allison, Multiculture Club Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Christensen, Larry, Asst Boys Basketball Coach, 1.0 FTE. SM Lillestrand, Scott, MS Math Advisor, 1.0 FTE. RM Miller, Leslie, MS Math Advisor, .50 FTE; Neske, Scott, MS Math Advisor, .50 FTE. RHS Fuller, Carissa, Asst Girls Swim/Dive Coach, .19 FTE.

Classified Staff Appts Main, Rachel, CE, Aquatics-Prog Aide, 8 hrs/wk; Christianson, Judy, CE, Clerk, 7.0 hrs/day, 261 days; Pelarski, Nicole, H, Custodian, 8.0 hrs/day, 261 days; Greniuk, Alisa, RE, 1st Cook, 5.50 hrs/day, Student days; Unruh, Julie, H, 1st Cook, 6.50 hrs/day, Student days; Berg, Richard, RE, Head Custodian, 8.0 hrs/day, 106 days; Dexheimer, Rebecca, L, Instruct Asst, 2.50 hrs/day, Student days; Nordquist, Susan, L, Instruct Asst, 2.50 hrs/day, Student days; Soukup, Sara, L, Instruct Asst, 2.50 hrs/day, Student days; Rice, Vickie, SM, Kitchen Helper, 2.50 hrs/day, Student days; Fordahl, Hannah, CE, MS Teams Instructor; Melsha-Senderhauf, Barbara, CE, MS Teams Instructor; Mattson, Courtney, CE, Recreation Staff, 8 hrs/wk; Buckingham-Hudson, Jody, VM, SPED Asst I, 6.75 hrs/day, Student days; Bodnar, Lawrence, CE, Youthbuild Construction Supervisor.

approve the Oct Financial Report;

approve the Nov p-card purchases;

approve the Nov check register;

Approved.

Farber moved/Hunt seconded the motion to adjourn the mtg at 10:25 p.m. Approved.

Minutes prepared by Londa Chambers

