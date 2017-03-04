School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

DISTRICT NO. 728

NEW BOARD MEMBER ORIENTATION

12/19/2016

The mtg began at 12:05 p.m. at the Dist Office.

Members Present: Joel Nelson, Gregg Peppin, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Shane

Steinbrecher, Christi Tullbane; Others Present: Bruce Watkins, Interim Supt; Jana Hennen-Burr, Asst Supt of Educational Services; Tim Caskey, Exec Dir of Labor Relations & Personnel Services; Greg Hein, Exec Dir of Business Services; Cory Franson, Dir of Community Engagement & CE; Joe Stangler, Dir of Research/Assessment; Joe Samek, Dir of District Technology; Londa Chambers, Mgr of Admin Services

This orientation session was called to provide dept overviews, including Educational Services, Business Services/Finance, Community Engagement & CE, and HR. The administration also reviewed current topics of interest. New board members were provided district Chromebooks and had a brief lesson on how to access their district email accts, mtg agendas and communications.

The mtg ended at 5 p.m.

Minutes prepared by Londa Chambers

