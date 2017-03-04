Notice of Public Hearings – SHERBURNE COUNTY

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Sherburne County PLANNING ADVISORY COMMISSION will meet at 6:00P.M. March 16, 2017 in the County Board Room at the Sherburne County Government Center, 13880 Business Center Drive, Elk River, Minnesota to hold a public hearing for all unincorporated areas of Sherburne County in which the County has zoning and land use authority, to consider the following application(s) and other planning and zoning related topics. A hearing will not begin before the time set. The time is approximate, and you may expect a waiting period for some of the hearings.

6:00 PM

NATHAN MUELLER: (Capek Transport LLC property owner) Request an Interim Use Permit for an Automobile Mechanical and / or Body Repair Shop Specializing in Custom Vehicle Modifications and Upgrades Property Address: 3866 31st St SE, St. Cloud, Mn Legal Desc: Th pt of th NW1/4 beginning at th NE corner of Blk 1 Teders Industrial Park (full legal on file) Sec 16, Twp 35, Rge 30 Haven Township 15.50 acres Industrial District

CF NOVEL SOLAR GARDENS SEVEN LLC: (Current applicant is Novel Energy Solutions LLC Property owner is Thomas Jr and Penny Hammer Trust) Request to Amend existing Interim Use Permit for a 3.25 megawatt Solar Farm. Requesting a name change and minor changes to the construction of the project. This new application will invalidate the existing I.U.P. on the property. Property Address; 9542 70th Ave SE, Clear Lake, Mn Legal Desc: Th pt of SW1/4 Lying SEly of SEly ROW line of Hwy 24 (full legal on file) Sec 13, Twp 34, Rge 30 Clear Lake Township 24.06 acres Ag District

SOCORE SHERBURNE 1 LLC: (Current property owner is Socore MN Development LLC) Requesting a Name Change on an existing Interim Use Permit for a 5 megawatt Solar Farm. This new application will invalidate the existing I.U.P. on the property Property Address: 9038 58th Ave SE, Clear Lake, Mn Legal Desc: All th pt of th SW1/4 of NW1/4 Lying S of Centerline of CSAH No 8 (full legal on file) Sec 14, Twp 34, Rge 30 Clear Lake Township 40.15 acres Ag District

6:30 PM

MN SOLAR COMMUNITY: (Current property owner is Aggregate Industries-North Central) Request for an Interim Use Permit to construct a 5 megawatt Community Solar Garden Legal Description: Pt of N1/2 of NE1/4 (full legal on file) Sec 30, Twp 35, Rge 30 Haven Township 48.60 acres Ag District

The Above hearings are open to you and any interested person at which time you may appear if you so desire, either in person or by agent or attorney, in opposition to or support of the request. The hearing of this request is not limited to those receiving copies of this notice, and if you know of any neighbor or affected property owner who for any reason has not received a copy, it would be appreciated if you would inform them of this hearing. Recommendations made by the Sherburne County Planning Advisory Board may be subject to further action by the Township of Baldwin, the Township of Livonia or the Township of Big Lake, and the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners.

Recommendations that are forwarded to the County Board from this public hearing will be heard at the April 4, 2017 County Board of Commissioners Meeting at 9:30 AM in the same location listed above.

Nancy Riddle,

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Star News

March 4, 2017

659947