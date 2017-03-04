Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF OTSEGO

COUNTY OF WRIGHT

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Otsego Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing on Monday, March 20, 2017 at 7:00 PM (or as soon after as time permits) in the Council Chambers at Otsego Prairie Center, 8899 Nashua Avenue NE, Otsego. The Public Hearing is initiated by property owner, 521 Land Company LLC, 506 Freeport Avenue NW, Suite A, Elk River, MN 55330. The subject property parcels are 118-264-000010; Outlot A, Otsego Waterfront East 3rd Addition and 118-264-001010, Lot 1, Block 1, Otsego Waterfront East 3rd Addition both within Section 14, Range 23, Township 121. The request is as follows:

A. PUD District amendment to allow senior housing with services.

B. PUD Development Stage Plan for development of 140 senior housing dwelling units.

C. Preliminary and Final Plat.

D. Vacation of existing drainage and utility easements.

All interested parties are invited to attend the Public Hearing to express their questions, comments, and concerns. If you would like further information regarding the above described Public Hearing, please call the City Planner at 763.441.4414 in advance of the meeting.

CITY OF OTSEGO

BY: Tami Loff

City Clerk

Published in the

Star News

March 4, 2017

