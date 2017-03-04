Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

Mortgagor: Dustin W Emholtz and Michelle M Emholtz, husband and wife

Mortgagee:

M&I Marshall & Ilsley Bank

Dated: 09/19/2007

Recorded: 01/07/2008

Sherburne County Recorder Document No. 665302

Transaction Agent: N/A

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: N/A

Lender or Broker:

M&I Marshall & Ilsley Bank

Residential Mortgage Servicer: BMO Harris Bank, N.A.

Mortgage Originator:

M&I Marshall & Ilsley Bank

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 2, Block 6, Peterson Farm, Sherburne County, Minnesota.

This is Abstract Property.

TAX PARCEL NO.: 05-496-0610

ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:

Lot 2, Block 6, Peterson Farm

BECKER, MN 55308

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Sherburne

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $70,000.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $45,785.40

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

April 24, 2017, 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, Main Lobby, 13880 Business Ctr. Dr., Elk River, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 1 Year from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is April 24, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: February 24, 2017

BMO Harris Bank N.A., as successor to M & I Marshall & Ilsley Bank, Mortgagee

PFB LAW, PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATION

By: Michael V. Schleisman, Michael T. Oberle

Attorneys for:

BMO Harris Bank N.A., as successor to M & I Marshall & Ilsley Bank, Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

651-228-1753 (fax)

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

16327-15-00496-2

Published in the

Star News

March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8, 2017

658130