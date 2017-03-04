Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – LIVONIA TOWNSHIP

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

112th STREET NW

SHERBURNE COUNTY, MINNESOTA

Sealed proposals for the furnishing of all labor, materials and equipment for the reconstruction and bituminous surfacing of a portion of 112th Street NW in Livonia Township, Sherburne County, will be received by the Livonia Township Board of Supervisors at the Livonia Township Hall, 11162 265th Avenue, P.O. Box 388, Zimmerman, MN 55398, until 11:00 A.M. on Monday March 27th, 2017, and then will be opened at the Township Hall by the Supervisors at 7:30 P.M. on Monday March 27th, 2017 and publicly read aloud.

General Description

The projects consist of the following major items of work:

Approximately11,202 Cubic Yards of common excavation.

Bituminous Pavement Reclamation 15,740 SY

Placement of 1,855 tons of Non wear course mix

Placement of 8,133 tons of Class 5 aggregate base.

Culvert installations.

Erosion and sediment control.

Turf establishment.

And other related items of work.

Contract Description

The contract is a unit price contract and is described in detail in Division 0 of the Project Manual.

Project Schedule

All work included in the contract shall be completed within 35 working days of date of commencement as stated in the Notice to Proceed.

Project Plans and Documents

Proposal Forms, Contract Documents, Plans and Specifications as prepared by Bogart, Pederson & Associates, Inc., Civil Engineer, are on file in the office of said Engineer located at 13076 First Street, Becker, Minnesota.

Copies of the Project Manual and Plans for use by Contractors in submitting a bid may be obtained from:

Livonia Township

11162 265th Avenue

P O Box 388

Zimmerman, MN 55398

Phone No. 763-856-5640

Fax No. 763-856-5642

[email protected]

for a non-refundable fee of $100.00 for hard copies

for a non-refundable fee of $10.00 for PDF

The Township Board reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids or accept an individual component thereof.

Each Bid must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in an amount equal to 5% of the bid.

February 24, 2017

Jody Hammre, Clerk/Treasurer

Livonia Township

Published in the

Star News

March 4, 11, 18, 2017

658950

