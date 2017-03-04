Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – LIVONIA TOWNSHIP

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
112th STREET NW
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MINNESOTA
Sealed proposals for the furnishing of all labor, materials and equipment for the reconstruction and bituminous surfacing of a portion of 112th Street NW in Livonia Township, Sherburne County, will be received by the Livonia Township Board of Supervisors at the Livonia Township Hall, 11162 265th Avenue, P.O. Box 388, Zimmerman, MN 55398, until 11:00 A.M. on Monday March 27th, 2017, and then will be opened at the Township Hall by the Supervisors at 7:30 P.M. on Monday March 27th, 2017 and publicly read aloud.
General Description
The projects consist of the following major items of work:
Approximately11,202 Cubic Yards of common excavation.
Bituminous Pavement Reclamation 15,740 SY
Placement of 1,855 tons of Non wear course mix
Placement of 8,133 tons of Class 5 aggregate base.
Culvert installations.
Erosion and sediment control.
Turf establishment.
And other related items of work.
Contract Description
The contract is a unit price contract and is described in detail in Division 0 of the Project Manual.
Project Schedule
All work included in the contract shall be completed within 35 working days of date of commencement as stated in the Notice to Proceed.
Project Plans and Documents
Proposal Forms, Contract Documents, Plans and Specifications as prepared by Bogart, Pederson & Associates, Inc., Civil Engineer, are on file in the office of said Engineer located at 13076 First Street, Becker, Minnesota.
Copies of the Project Manual and Plans for use by Contractors in submitting a bid may be obtained from:
Livonia Township
11162 265th Avenue
P O Box 388
Zimmerman, MN 55398
Phone No. 763-856-5640
Fax No. 763-856-5642
for a non-refundable fee of $100.00 for hard copies
for a non-refundable fee of $10.00 for PDF
The Township Board reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids or accept an individual component thereof.
Each Bid must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in an amount equal to 5% of the bid.
February 24, 2017
Jody Hammre, Clerk/Treasurer
Livonia Township
Published in the
Star News
March 4, 11, 18, 2017
658950
http://erstarnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/20/2017/03/658950-1.pdf