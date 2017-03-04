Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF ZIMMERMAN

2017 STREET IMPROVEMENTS: 2ND STREET W & 3RD AVENUE S

ZIMMERMAN, MN

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Sealed proposals for the work described below will be received at the Office of the City Administrator, City of Zimmerman, 12980 Fremont Avenue, Zimmerman, MN 55398 until 11:00 a.m. on March 28, 2017 at which time the bids will be opened and publicly read.

DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The work includes the construction of approximately:

Remove Bituminous Pavement 6,605 SY

6 Watermain 195 LF

Common Excavation 2,660 CY

8 Watermain 1,684 LF

Aggregate Base CL 5 5,870 Ton

Concrete Curb and Gutter B618 3,330 LF

Bituminous Wearing 700 Ton

Seeding 0.37 AC

Bituminous Non-Wear 1,220 Ton

4 Solid Line Epoxy 1,720 LF

STM Sewer 1,626 LF

4 Double Solid Line Epoxy 1,410 LF

8 PVC Pipe Sewer 1,809 LF

Crosswalk Marking 378 SF

together with numerous related items of work, all in accordance with Plans and Specifications.

PLANHOLDERS LIST, ADDENDUMS AND BID TABULATION: The planholders list, addendums and bid tabulations will be available for download on-line at www.bolton-menk.com or www.questcdn.com. Any addendums may also be distributed by mail, fax or email.

TO OBTAIN BID DOCUMENTS: Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.bolton menk.com or www.questcdn.com. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project # 4839710 on the websites Project Search page. Documents may be downloaded for $20.00. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, viewing, downloading, and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project documents is also available for a nonrefundable price of $75.00 per set, which includes applicable sales tax and shipping. Please make your check to payable to Bolton & Menk, Inc. and send it to 7533 Sunwood Drive NW, Suite 206, Ramsey, MN 55303, (763) 433-2851, fax (763)427-0833

BID SECURITY: A certified check or proposal bond in the amount of not less than 5 percent of the total amount bid, drawn in favor of City of Zimmerman shall accompany each bid.

OWNERS RIGHTS RESERVED: The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract to other than the lowest bidder if, in their discretion, the interest of the Owner would be best served thereby.

Dated: February 6, 2017

/s/ Randy Piasecki

City Administrator

Published in the

Star News

March 4, 2017

