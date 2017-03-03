Hardships continue for Elks

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River boys basketball team headed down to Maple Grove on Wednesday, March 1, to take on the No. 2 team in the state. The Crimson only had two losses heading into that game, so the Elks knew from the start that it was going to be a challenge.

It was senior night for Maple Grove, which can tend to hurt teams from time to time. They are excited to honor their seniors and play their last regular season home game of the season, but those nights are often draining for the players. Wyatt Morrell knocks down a three pointer in the first half. He would finish with a team-high 11 points. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Maple Grove also started some of their seniors that usually don’t get to play as often, and all those factors combined into a rather slow start. The problem for the Elks, though, was that they couldn’t take advantage of it. There were multiple opportunities where they could have surpassed the home team and built up a lead, but their shots just weren’t falling.

Something that would carry out for the entirety of the game.

“We can’t shoot like that,” said head coach Randy Klasen. “We shot about 27 percent for the game and when that happens we’re going to struggle. I think there were a lot of times we got the ball inside, in positions we would normally score in, but they didn’t go for us tonight for whatever reason. Give Maple Grove some credit, how they defended, but that’s been kind of the story with this team. When we shoot well, we can play with anybody. When we can’t make shots, it can make a tough night.”

The Elks leading scorer Wednesday night was Wyatt Morrell. He finished with 11 points, but 10 of them came in the first half. Jack Burger has been the team’s goto guy for most of the season, and you could tell he was trying to get it going late. The team even drew up some plays for him and he had a few open looks, he just couldn’t knock down the shots he typically makes, ending with eight points on the night. Jack Burger drives to the basket and is instantly swarmed by a Maple Grove defender, something that would occur throughout the game. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Maple Grove won the game 56-38, which is something that’s ended up happening to the Elks quite frequently lately.

This final stretch of the season has been a brutal one for them as they have gone 1-4 since Feb. 14. Four of the five teams they have faced have had winning records, and two of those games have been against the top-2 teams in the state – Maple Grove and Champlin Park.

There are some advantages to playing these tougher games, as the team prepares for the section tournament, but Klasen would also like to see a few more winnable ones.

“It can do one of two things, it can kind of go both ways,” the head coach said of their tough stretch of games. “One, yeah, we’re playing against teams that are very strong and play a little different than teams in the section do, so you want that, you want to relish that. You’re worried about your kids getting beat down by it and losing confidence a little bit, so you know there are times that you would like to see the end of your season set up so you can win a few games in a row and kind of go in with a little more confidence and momentum.”

The Elks finish the regular season on Friday, March 3, on the road against Irondale. It’s a very winnable game for them, which will be nice as they start their section tournament on Tuesday.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but it appears their first game will be against St. Micheal-Albertville.