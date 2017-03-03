Empty Bowl Dinner set for March 9

A soup dinner will be served Thursday, March 9 from 5-7 p.m. at Holiday Inn located at 9200 Quaday Avenue NE in Otsego.

Empty Bowls is a way to help fight hunger in our community. No one should have an “Empty Bowl.”

In exchange for a free will cash donation, guests will be served soup from Holiday Inn and bread from Diamond City. Guests will be able to choose a hand crafted bowl made from local students.

All money goes to CAER. For more information, visit: http://otsego.recdesk.com/recdeskportal/ or call 763-235-3148.