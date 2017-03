Roberta L. Hanson

Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18 at Elk River UMC, 1304 Main St., Elk River. Visitation 10 a.m. Private interment, MN State Veteran’s Cemetery, Little Falls. Cremation Society of MN (952-924-4100).

Roberta “Betty” Hanson, of Elk River, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2017 at the age of 79.

Preceded in death by husband, Willard Hanson Sr.

Survived by step-children, Anne Holland, Willard Jr. (Jeannine), Edward (Barb) and Thomas (Mary); sister Marge Maserek.

Betty grew up in Pequot Lakes and graduated from Pequot High School. She spent most of her later years in Elk River and enjoyed summers with her husband, Willard, at Ann Lake in Elk River.