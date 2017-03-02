Reino “Ray” Y. Waurio

Reino “Ray” Ynve Waurio, age 76, passed away in his home of 51 years in Zimmerman, MN, surrounded by his loved ones after a battle with cancer on February 28, 2017.

Ray was born on August 25, 1940, the son of Ynve Samuel Waurio and Mary Heikkila, in Ironwood Township, Michigan. He attended public school in Ironwood and only spoke Finnish when he started kindergarten.

He served in the military joining the Marines in 1958 with four years active duty and two years reserves. Ray met Kathryn Thorpe in Roseville, CA and after he was honorably discharged from active duty, they married in Council Bluffs, IA and immediately moved to ‘Nordeast’ Minneapolis in 1962 where Ray started a four year carpenter’s apprenticeship and vocational night classes in downtown Minneapolis. In 1966 they moved to Zimmerman, and Ray built their home on Lake Fremont. Throughout his working life, Ray worked in commercial construction, and was a member of the Carpenter’s Union for 53 years. He also worked on many ‘projects’ for family and friends over the years.

Ray enjoyed the outdoors and going up north to Ironwood, MI whenever he had the time. Grandpa Ray loved and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and they will always remember he HAD to have his coffee mug with him at all times.

Ray sometimes had a gruff exterior, but had a loving heart and a great love for his family and friends.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Jeffrey R. Waurio. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Waurio; daughters, Sheri Waurio of Elk River, MN, Kristina (Jacob) Metcalfe of Lino Lakes, MN; son, Reino “Ray” (Tammy) Waurio; grandchildren, Darin Waurio, Matthew Milless, Sara and Lane Waurio; an uncle, Elmer Waurio, of Hurley, WI and many cousins.

Cremation has taken place. Gathering of family and friends will be Sunday, March 12, 2017 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Zimmerman American Legion in Zimmerman, MN. Burial will take place in Ironwood, Michigan.

