Police report: Check forgeries at Menards, a fake $100 at Burger King and an unattended baby in car

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

A forged check passed at Menards in Elk River is one in a string of check forgeries at Menards stores in the region.

The forged check used at the Elk River store was dated Dec. 14 in the amount of $367.03. It was reported to Elk River Police on Feb. 22, at which time police were also given a list of 22 checks forged at other business locations between Nov. 6 and Jan. 7 for a total of $7,201 in merchandise.

Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said only the one check is believed to have been passed in Elk River. Other Menards stores involved included St. Cloud, Willmar, Buffalo and Alexandria, he said.

Fake $100 passed at Burger King

A fake $100 bill was passed by a female at Burger King in Elk River.

The incident happened Feb. 17 and was reported to police on Feb. 22.

“The counterfeit $100 bill was obviously fake, as ‘For Motion Picture Use Only’ was printed on both sides of the bill,” according to the police report.

Trailer, tools are reported stolen

One trailer was stolen and a second tampered with in the 14000 block of Business Center Drive in Elk River.

The stolen trailer contained thousands of dollars of tools and was reported missing Feb. 22. A second victim reported that someone had cut the locks to his trailer and stolen a tool. It also appeared that someone attempted to steal that trailer.

Mom warned about baby left in car

Police warned a woman who left a sleeping baby inside her running car outside the Handke Center in Elk River.

A person had reported the baby inside the vehicle to police at 1:40 p.m. Feb. 23. The officer spoke with the mother, who said the baby had just fallen asleep and that she had gone into Handke to drop off her other child.

The officer warned her about the dangers of leaving a child in a vehicle unattended and the possible charges that she could face for doing so and that she could not do that again. The officer also told her that Sherburne County Health and Human Services would be advised about the incident.

In a high-risk stop, police arrest man

Elk River Police assisted the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office with a high-risk stop at 1:38 a.m. Feb. 24 in the 14000 block of County Road 35 in Elk River.

A Zimmerman man, 35, was arrested.

A Sherburne County deputy had located and stopped the vehicle, occupied by the man who had a felony warrant and a history of fleeing.

Conductor reports disruption on train

A Northstar Commuter Rail conductor reported an intoxicated woman causing a disruption aboard the train at 5:35 p.m. Feb. 23. Police located a woman, 23, who said she was having a panic attack or an asthma attack. She was evaluated by ambulance staff. No medical issues were found. She was released to her boyfriend and driven from the scene in the 17000 block of Twin Lakes Road in Elk River.

Catalytic converter cut off Silverado

Someone cut the catalytic converter off a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of School Street in Elk River. The theft occurred between Feb. 17 and Feb. 26 as the vehicle was parked behind the garages.

Burning phone case triggers concerns

Elk River Police and Fire departments responded to the 10000 block of 172nd Avenue in Elk River after receiving an anonymous complaint from someone who smelled something electrical burning in the hallway of the apartment building.

When they arrived, officers detected the strong odor of burning plastic and observed a hazy smoke on the first floor. They updated the Fire Department and evacuated the building.

Officers later determined that two people were burning a plastic phone case on their stove. The Fire Department vented the smoke out of the building and spoke with the people, an Elk River woman, 29, and a Robbinsdale man, 31.

Teen cited for having pot at school

A boy, 15, was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at Elk River High School on Feb. 24.

The parent was contacted and picked up the student.

Woman cited for pot possession after stop

A Princeton woman, 18, was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop in Elk River. An officer pulled her over at Freeport Avenue and School Street at 11:18 p.m. Feb. 24 for a headlight violation and suspended objects. The officer saw a green leafy substance inside a plastic jar in plain view when the woman was searching her purse for insurance information. She handed the jar to the officer, along with a pipe and grinder.

No headlight, cited for drug paraphernalia

A Ramsey man, 19, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia after an officer stopped his vehicle for having a headlight out.

The stop happened at 9:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Main Street and Line Avenue in Elk River.

Police stopped a vehicle after it hit the curb of the center median as it turned onto Highway 169 and ended up citing the driver for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident happened at 7:46 p.m. Feb. 26 at Highway 169 and 193rd Avenue in Elk River. Cited was a 19-year-old woman from Maple, Wisconsin.