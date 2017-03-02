Parade of Homes opens Saturday

Parade of Homes guidebooks are available at Holiday Stationstores, including the stores in Elk River.

Nearly three dozen model homes in the greater Elk River area will be part of the Builders Association of the Twin Cities’ 2017 spring Parade of Homes. There are 481 homes throughout the Twin Cities in the parade, open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays from March 4 through April 2.

Four of the homes are in Elk River, ranging in price from $353,900 to $444,000. Thirteen are in Otsego, priced from $244,500 to $519,900.

There also are parade homes in Ramsey, Rogers, Dayton and Big Lake.

One of the Otsego models will be the site of a special event, Tour with Refreshments, offered 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, March 12 and 26. A culinary professional will prepare food and beverages for people to enjoy while touring the home, a Lennar model located at 17652 54th St. NE.

