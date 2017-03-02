Mainstreams: Keys to successful gardening

Click here to read more about the Kelley Farm and its newly renovated site.

Veteran gardener, Kelley Farm manager shares tips for planning a garden

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

“I want to know what I’m eating.”

“Fresh taste.”

“The joy of it.”

Those were some of the reasons people attending a Feb. 25 gardening workshop at the Oliver Kelley Farm in Elk River gave for raising a garden this year. Michelle Wallin, of Elk River, looked over a seed catalog during a gardening workshop at the Oliver Kelley Farm in Elk River.

By some accounts, gardening is America’s No. 1 hobby. An estimated 90 million households participated in do-it-yourself lawn and gardening activities in 2015 – approximately 75 percent of all U.S. households, according to the National Gardening Survey. One in three households participated specifically in food gardening.

Bob Quist, Kelley Farm site manager, said there are two things crucial to gardening success: sunlight and soil. Together they make up 80 percent of the reason a garden thrives – or doesn’t.

Quist, who has been gardening for 40 years, taught the workshop Planning Your Vegetable Garden at the Kelley Farm.

Light is the No. 1 thing that will determine the success of a garden, he said. Plants need as much full sun as possible.

Raised-bed gardens are one of the best ways to increase a garden’s ability to thrive in areas with less sun, he said.

Key to the success of a garden after light is soil. He advises people to get a soil test done. The University of Minnesota Soil Testing Laboratory charges $17. For details, go to http://soiltest.cfans.umn.edu or call 612-625-3101. Quist recommends having soil professionally tested rather than using do-it-yourself kits, which he said aren’t very effective.

A soil test will help gardeners know what they need to do with their soil to grow typical garden crops.

When it comes to soil for a garden, if buying it by the bag, read the label. If buying larger amounts of soil, he recommends looking for soil that has been tested and, if so, ask for the documentation. Often the test results will be from the University of Minnesota.

A gardener’s tool kit is simple. Quist said there four tools gardeners need: a hand-held trowel and a rake, a garden fork and a hoe.

When planting seeds, Quist recommends using a soil thermometer, available for about $10, to make sure conditions are right for planting. Soil that is too cold will doom the seed as Quist said you want the seeds to germinate quickly.

He recommends following the spacing guidelines listed on the seed packet. Then it’s important to thin plants as recommended.

Most gardeners, he said, over plant and under space. Productivity drops off when plants are crowded, he said, adding, “Give them space.”

Quist recommends saving the seed packets because they are a great source of information and a way to document what has been planted. He also thinks it’s a good idea to keep a map of the garden from year to year.

Store unused seeds in a cool and dry place. Many varieties of seeds can be viable for several years. Canning jars are a great way to store seeds, he said.

Quist began and ended the seminar by reading from vintage editions of the Minnesota Horticulture Society magazine, which illustrated the timeless quality of gardening.

In one excerpt, a gardener from Austin wrote how summer in her garden begins when the first seed catalog arrives in January and closes the day before its arrival the next January.

“If we ordered all the seeds we marked in the catalogs in January, we would require a township for a garden, a Rockefeller to finance it and an army to hoe it,” she wrote.

Quist said her words were published in 1915, adding, “Gardeners have been dreaming for a long time.”

Gardening resources

Quist offers these additional resources for vegetable gardeners.

•www.extension.umn.edu/garden/yard-garden/vegetables/suggested-vegetables-for-minnesota-home-gardens

•www.northerngardener.org

•www.seedsavers.org/learn

•www.johnnyseeds.com

•www.jungseed.com

•www.sandhillpreservation.com

•www.harrisseeds.com

•www.fedcoseeds.com

Upcoming garden events at the Oliver Kelley Farm

More gardening events are coming up at the Kelley Farm in Elk River.

•Plan Your Garden for Seed Saving Workshop: 9 a.m. to noon March 11. Cost is $15 or $13 for Minnesota Historical Society members. Create a garden plan and learn techniques for seed-saving from year to year.

•Seed Savers Exchange: 2-4 p.m. March 12. Free. At this annual event, discover rare and heirloom seeds, learn from a gardening expert and take home seeds to plant.