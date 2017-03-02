Elk River American Legion Auxiliary accepting applications for Girls State

The Minnesota Department of the American Legion Auxiliary is hosting the 71st annual Girls State event June 11-17 at Bethel University in St. Paul. The Elk River American Legion Post Auxiliary is providing funding to send selected junior girls from the Elk River area to this program in citizenship and Americanism. The purpose of this program is to:

•Develop leadership and pride as American citizens.

•Educate citizens about the American system of government.

•Instill a greater understanding of Americanism.

•Stimulate a desire to maintain democratic government processes.

This is achieved by establishing city, county and state government using mock campaigns, caucusing, debating, voting and parliamentary procedures. Other activities include a day at the Capitol, well-known speakers, patriotic ceremonies and a judicial court system.

Contact Sylvia Frolik, Girls State chairperson at the Elk River American Legion Auxiliary, for more information about the program and application forms at [email protected] Applications must be returned to Frolik by Monday, April 3.