Virginia T. Duggan

Virginia Duggan, age 95, of Elk River passed away on February 28, 2017.

Preceded in death by her husband, Tom; parents, Dr. Carlyle and Mildred Fay.

Survived by her children, Judith (Robert) Larsen, Deborah (Brad) Holmbo, and James Duggan; grandchildren, David, Karen, Nancy, Adam, Joshua, Rachael, and Kalley; great-grandchildren; brother, Carlyle “Bud” (Marjorie) Fay Jr.

Memorial service at Noon on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St, Elk River, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Interment Fort Snelling.

Arrangements by Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com