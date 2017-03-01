Royals remain undefeated in conference play

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

With 14 minutes left in the Royals 59-46 win over the Magic, Jordan Belka came down and hit a three-point basket to put Rogers up 37-27 and put the junior into double figures for the eighth time in nine games. On the next possession, teammate Mitch Spilles knocked down another three-point shot for the Royals, as the lead grew to 13, the eventual margin of victory in the 59-46 win.

Members of the 21-4 Rogers team came off the court satisfied to get another win—their twelfth conference win of the season—while playing better in the second half after a sloppy first half. Jordan Belka lines up a three-point shot in the Royals win over the Magic. (Photo by Jared Hines)

The team came out of the locker room per usual and got out to a quick start that allowed their offense to get set up and flow like it has so many second halves this season. The team’s main defensive goal was to stop Matt Todd, the Monticello junior who was coming off performances of 31 and 52 points last week.

“Nick (Camarote) did really well on him,” Rogers senior Matt Carik said after the game. “People who rotated on him held him down.”

Camarote and Co. held Todd to just 13 points, tied for his lowest offensive output in a game this season. Camarote guarded Todd for the majority of the game, while the other Royals guards would switch on him when Camarote needed a quick breather.

Belka led all scorers with 17 points, while Spilles added 16, Carik netted 14, and Collin Franz scored 10 points to go along with 10 rebounds before fouling out late in the game. Carik led the team with eight assists.

“That’s my goal every game,” Carik said about getting the ball to his teammates. “If I can get my guys involved, that is a win.” Mitch Spilles (10) fights off Matt Todd (5) for a lay-up in the second half. (Photo by Jared Hines)

The Royals followed up their 66-62 loss to Wayzata on Feb. 21 with two quality conference wins over St. Michael-Albertville and Monticello. The team closes out the season on Mar. 3 on the road against Buffalo. While it might look like just any regular season game, there is a lot on the line regarding the goals that the members of the Royals set at the beginning of the year.

The Royals are currently 12-0 in the Mississippi 8 conference, just one win away from “running the table” and finishing 13-0. The win for the Royals would make them the first team since Buffalo’s 2006-07 team to finish undefeated in the conference, the Bison won the state tournament that season. The Royals almost completed that goal last season, going 12-1 in conference play.

The Mar. 3 game will also have implications on the Section 8-4A standings, in which the Royals are fighting for a top-3 seed. Seeding for the 8-4A section tournament takes place on Mar. 5 with the quarterfinals beginning on Mar. 7. The Section final takes place on Mar. 16 at a neutral site. Friday’s game is set to tip-off at 7:15 p.m.