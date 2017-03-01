Rogers girls end season in quarterfinals

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

The No. 6 seeded Royals girls basketball team traveled to Moorhead on Feb. 28 for a Section 8-4A matchup against the No. 3 seeded Spuds, a team that defeated them in the first game of the season.

The Spuds started off hot from behind the arc and didn’t look back on their way to scoring 52 first half points against the Royals and advancing to the semifinals with a 91-69 win. The 2016-17 Rogers girls basketball team ended their season on Tuesday, Feb. 28, with a loss to Moorhead in the first round of the section playoffs. (Submitted photo)

“Moorhead is a very well rounded team,” Rogers senior guard Haylee Fingalsen said. “They attack on the offensive end and frazzle the opposing team on the defensive end.”

The Spuds got out to a 15-4 run with senior forward Brooke Tonsfeldt leading the charge early in the game. The lead extended to 36-18 with 8:34 left in the first half as the Spuds continued hitting down shots and the Royals couldn’t find the bottom of the net. The Spuds defense continued to overpower the Royals into halftime, where Moorhead took a 52-35 lead into the locker room.

“They made us feel like we had to put up the first shot on offense,” Fingalsen said. “They didn’t really allow us to set up our offense like we wanted.”

Tonsfeldt lead all scorers with 24 total points while Sam Haiby and Beth Hulst added 19 and 13 points respectively. Emily Rubbelke led the Royals with 16 points while Fingalsen added 13 and Raven Schwieters netted 11.

The Royals team finished the season 12-15 overall, including 11-9 once coach Greg Amundson was hired in late December. The girls finished the regular season 7-3 in the team’s last 10 games.

“It was one of the best feelings ever to see the team come together and succeed down the stretch,” Fingalsen said about the roller coaster season that the Royals experienced. “Even though we had a young team, we had so much talent and to see all of that talent come together and work as a team was amazing.”

Mixed in with the young talent the Royals have on their roster are four seniors who helped lead the team through the tribulations of two different head coaches, whose styles were anything but similar. The seniors also helped keep the underclassman in light spirits as they started the season on a four-game losing streak.

“I have never met people more hard working and loving than Megan, Allison, Jamie and Mercedes,” Fingalsen said about her senior teammates. “Meg, Allison, and Mercedes are amazing teammates and Jamie is honestly the best manager ever. They are all leaders both on and off the court and I’m so thankful to be able to have grown up with them. I love them all so much.”

Allison Dahlgren, Haylee Fingalsen, Mercedes Olson, Megan Secrist and manager Jamie Turnquist will all graduate in the spring and are currently all planning on going off to various colleges. The Royals will rely on juniors Sam Orth and Caitlin Ruckle who are both returning from injury, as well as Danni Franklin and Claire Swan. The Royals also have many underclassmen who look to mix into the lineup in the years to come.

“Even though this year was almost as crazy as they come,” Fingalsen said, “I wouldn’t have traded it for anything.”