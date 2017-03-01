One Elk advances to state for wrestling

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

High expectations were set for a number of Elk River wrestlers at the individual portion of the section tournament, especially for three of their seniors – Anthony Meister, Casey Schilz and Sam Gibas – and the Elks were looking good after the first round.

Colton Pool, Brandon Kidd, Meister, Gibas, Schilz and Lafayette Bade were all able to get a win in their first match, with Gibas and Schilz recording pins in the first period. And while pins are always great to see, the most exciting part of the first round came from the Elks’ heavy weight – Bade. Lafayette Bade leaves the mat to celebrate with his coaches and teammates after a first-round, quadruple overtime win. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

He was going up against a wrestler from St. Francis, one he had beaten the weekend prior in the team portion of the section tournament, and one who he had faced twice before that. The two heavyweights remained tied 0-0 into quadruple overtime where Bade had the option to start up or down.

The two then had 30 seconds to decide the match. If the person on bottom escaped before the time was up he won, and if the one on top held on for the entirety of the time he won.

Bade chose to go on the bottom and was able to escape almost immediately to win and move on.

Up next was the semifinals. Pool, Kidd, Bade and Gibas would all lose with Meister and Schilz moving on to wrestle in the finals the next day. But that loss by Gibas was one of the most surprising outcomes of the tournament, as most people considered him a favorite to go to state.

Gibas held a lead over his St. Francis opponent with less than one minute to go in the match. He was then called for stalling when he was trying to avoid his opponent’s take downs and was pushed out of bounds on multiple occasions.

The ref awarded his opponent two points, which tied the match up and sent it into overtime.

Overtime is sudden death in wrestling and the first one to score points wins. Gibas appeared to record a take down and all the Elk River fans began celebrating, but the ref did not see it that way and had the two continue to wrestle. Then, soon after that, his opponent would score the first points of overtime and make his way to the semifinals.

Gibas was clearly upset with the way the match played out, and so was the Elk River coaching staff and fan base, but after a night to cool off he came back ready to work. Anthony Meister (left) advanced to the final round, but ended up falling short of the state tournament. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“On Saturday he came back and was a professional,” said head coach Bryan Kulm of Gibas. “He came out and wrestled those two matches Saturday to get to third and win third place, just like he would any other match. He came out, got after them and put himself in position. The other match didn’t go his way. He spent a lot of his life wrestling and win or lose, he’s a professional and he knows that tough things happen at times.”

Gibas would need the wrestler from St. Francis, that he lost to in the semifinals, to win in the finals if he wanted to make it to state, but that didn’t happen. He lost in the finals to the No. 1 seed in the tournament, which meant Gibas would finish in third, just short of state.

Meister would also end up falling short of the state tournament as he lost in the finals, and then had to wrestle for true-second since he had not previously wrestled the third-place winner. Meister would also drop that match, meaning he would not make the trip to the Xcel Energy Center either.

“You look at Anthony’s match, he had 10 matches coming into the tournament and was making a pretty hard cut down to 132,” Kulm said. “I think he would say he could wrestle better, but it’s been a real up-and-down season for him.”

It all came down to Schilz. On a weekend where so many expectations surrounded the Elks, he was their final hope for sending anyone to state, but that’s not really where his mind was. His mind was more on proving everyone wrong, showing them that he was the best wrestler in section 7AAA.

He was given the No. 2 seed in the section tournament, even though he had a better record than the No. 1 seed. That didn’t sit well with him, and he had his chance to prove that he deserved that top seed when the two met up in the section finals, and he did just that – pinning his opponent in the first period.

“His attitude was great, he was aggressive,” Kulm said of Schilz. “He wrestled well pretty much the whole tournament. He didn’t really have a let down throughout.” Brandon Kidd would finish in third at the section tournament, after a very good second day. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

In the end, Schilz was the only wrestler from Elk River to make it to state, coming out with a first-place finish. He will now wrestle at the Xcel Energy Center, beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 3.

Other than Schilz, Gibas finished third, Meister finished third, Kidd finished third, Bade finished fourth and Pool was 15 seconds from making it to the third-round match. He ended up getting caught and thrown at the very end, which gave his opponent the points he needed to move on.

It was a disappointing tournament for a number of the Elks, but Kulm doesn’t want them to hang their heads. He believes all his boys wrestled well, it was just a couple things here or their that tilted the matches in their opponents’ favor, and sometimes that’s just how things work out.