Lucile Marie Quernheim

Lucile Quernheim passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2017, in Webster Groves, Missouri, at the age of 94.A lifelong advocate of the arts and music, Lucile traveled the world pursuing her love of photography, culture and nature. A native of Waterloo, Illinois, Lucile graduated from the University of Illinois and spent her career as an advertising copywriter in St. Louis. An active member of the St. Louis Women’s Advertising Club, Lucile was a strong supporter of the St. Louis Zoo, the St. Louis Orchestra, and the St. Louis Municipal Opera.Preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Amanda Quernheim.Survived by her sister Martha Travis, nephews Jeff (Karen) and John (Sara), niece Karen Moberg (Peter), and grand nieces and nephew Aaron, Jenna, Emily, Amanda and Emma.Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 11 a.m. with a 1 p.m. service to follow at the Quernheim Funeral Home at 800 South Market Street, Waterloo, Illinois. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Guardian Angels Senior Services in Elk River.