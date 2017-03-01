Kramer gets 1,000th in section win

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River girls basketball team finished their regular season on Friday, Feb. 24, with a 71-42 win over Robbinsdale Armstrong. That win capped off on of the best regular seasons had by an Elk River team, giving them a perfect 25-0 record.

And while that perfect record helped them earned the No. 1 seed in their section tournament, they know it no longer means a thing. Ava Kramer drives to the basket en route to her 1,000th career point. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“What we said at the end of the regular season, it’s 0-0,” said head coach Jeremy Digiovanni. “Everybody starts over. Everybody’s got a fresh slate and it’s do or die. Everybody’s going to give you their best shot.”

The Elks had one home game in the section tournament, before the games got moved to a neutral site, and it was one to remember. The girls hosted St. Cloud Tech on Tuesday, Feb. 28, and were able to come away with a 74-29 win.

It was an emotional night for the team, especially for the seniors, as it was the last time they would get to play on their home court. And one of those seniors made sure to make the most of the final home game of her career.

Digiovanni and the rest of the coaching staff knew that Ava Kramer was closing in on her 1,000th career point, but they made sure to keep quiet about it. Then, with 10:43 remaining in the game, Kramer made a layup to give her team a 53-19 lead.

Play stopped shortly after that basket and everyone seemed a little confused as to why. That’s when the announcement was made that Kramer had reached the career milestone and the whole gym erupted into applause as the fans gave the senior guard a standing ovation. The Elk River students in attendance chant, “We love Ava.” after it’s announced she reached the career milestone. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“I was just really shocked and happy,” Kramer said when asked what she was thinking when it was announced she scored her 1,000th point. “I’m really, really, really happy it happened here because it was kind of emotional today for us seniors because it’s our last game on this court that we’re going to play. So I’m really happy it happened here.”

It truly was a night that none of these seniors, especially Kramer, will be forgetting anytime soon, but the celebration will likely be short lived, as they now have to prepare for their semifinal game. The Elks will square off against Maple Grove on Saturday, Mar. 4, at 6 p.m. in Monticello.

These two teams met back on Dec. 8 and the Elks were able to come away with a 71-41 win, but they know things will likely be tougher this time around.

“They’re in our conference, so we’ve got a lot of respect for the tough schedule that they’ve played. They’ve battled, they’re in most games,” Digiovanni said of Maple Grove. “It’s not going to be the same game we played in December. We played really well and they were still trying to find where they were going. Their coaches have done a great job getting them to improve throughout the season and anytime you face a Northwest Suburban team, it’s up for grabs.”