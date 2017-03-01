Hearing opens on what can be set on street, driveways

The Elk River City Council opened a public hearing Feb. 21 regarding the placement of moving containers, pods, dumpsters, rock, soil and pallets on public streets and sidewalks, which will continue until March 20.

According to city documents, regulations regarding placing such materials on public streets is not addressed in local ordinances. Many property owners do not want the heavy structures placed on their driveways or yards for fear they will damage the property. Property owners are also concerned about heavy delivery trucks damaging their property when loads of rock, soil or sod are dropped off.

City staff drafted an ordinance to address the concerns and proposed Elk River implement a permit process with responsibility falling on the property owner and the company supplying the container.