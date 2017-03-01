Elk River City Council explores expanded library hours

by Rachel Minske

Contributing Writer

Due to requests from community members, the city will explore expanding the Elk River Library’s current hours of operation.

The Elk River City Council approved a resolution Feb. 21 that requests the Great River Regional Library system calculates the cost of expanding the local library’s hours.

City officials have discussed expanding hours for some time, and when they asked the GRRL system about the possibility, they were told a formal resolution from the City Council would have to first be in place. File photo

The Elk River City Council will be exploring the hours of operation of the Elk River Library, which is used by people of all ages.

“(GRRL’s) response was back to us that we need to formally have a resolution requesting them to go through with this so that it could go through to the board,” City Administrator Cal Portner said.

GRRL operates the Elk River Library and 31 other libraries across six counties in central Minnesota. GRRL pays for books, educational materials and wages for the library employees.

The Elk River Library is the system’s second largest branch.

About the library

The Elk River Library’s current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays.

The proposed hours of operation would include a consistent opening time of 10 a.m. The proposed hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The library would continue to be closed on Sundays under the proposal.

The library’s operation would increase by three hours per week under the proposal and the city would foot the bill for the extra cost, said Portner.

The city of Elk River annually provides $11,000 for programming and there has been some discussion about allocating some of those funds in the future for expanded hours, the city administrator said.

GRRL Executive Director Karen Pundsack did not immediately return phone calls left by the Elk River Star News seeking comment.

Library hours discussion has history

While there was no discussion about the resolution when the council approved it, discussions about increasing the library’s hours have been in the works for some time.

Opinions on the topic surfaced in January when the council worked through a proposed joint powers agreement with GRRL during a work session. The library system sought to create a master joint powers agreement for all cities within its system, replacing individual agreements with varying language.

The previous library branch agreement dated back to 2004. The agreement included terms regarding the library facility, equipment and furnishings, insurance and employees, among other things. The city is required to sign off on the agreement by June 30.

Council members voiced opinions about the Elk River Library’s services during the January work session, too.

Mayor John Dietz said he believed the library’s hours should be extended as the current schedule can be confusing to residents and said he’s interested in exploring how much it would cost to open the library consistently every day.