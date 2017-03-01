Athlete of the Week: Casey Schilz

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

After being given the No. 2 seed in the section 7AAA wrestling tournament, Elk River’s Casey Schilz decided to make it a point to highlight the mistake that was made. He would win his first match by pinning his opponent in 48 seconds and then win his second match with ease, advancing to the finals.

Schilz was set to face the No. 1 seed for his weight class and ready to prove to everyone that he was the best wrestler in his section. And how did he go about doing that? He pinned the No. 1 seed in the first period of their match, moving on to the state tournament. Elk River senior Casey Schilz is heading to state for the second time this year. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“My record was better than the other kid’s record,” Schilz began. “I don’t really know what it was that seeded him ahead of me, but I figured if I was the best wrestler in the tournament that I’d have to beat everyone anyways. So I just did what I had to do and it all panned out.”

This is Schilz’s senior year at Elk River High School, and it was his final shot at making it to the state tournament for wrestling. He thought that he was going to make it as a junior a year ago, but had a rough outing in the section tournament, which ended his season earlier than he would have liked.

While this is his first time making the state wrestling tournament in the four years he’s been on varsity, it is not his first time experiencing state.

He was a member of the Elk River’s Team 125 that won the first state football title in school history this past fall. It was an experience that Schilz will never forget, but one that he knows will be vastly different from what he will experience while at the Xcel Energy Center for wrestling.

“When we went to state with football, I knew I had all my buddies with me. Everyone I grew up with. This year, it’s a little different for wrestling because it’s just myself,” the senior explained. “It’s a little bit different because, comparing the two sports, wrestling and football, football is more of a team aspect and everyone did their job and all that stuff, but when it comes to wrestling it’s just you.”

Schilz always believed that he would be heading to state for wrestling this year, but was also confident that his teammates would make it too, especially Sam Gibas and Anthony Meister. But the section tournament was not kind to them, and Schilz ended up being the only Elk to come out of section 7AAA.

He’s still hoping he can convince Gibas and Meister to join him at state, even though they won’t be competing, because he believes he can overcome any obstacle with his two friends by his side.

“I’m trying to get Sam and Anthony to come down with me for moral support because those are the guys I’ve grown up wrestling with for the past 10 years,” Schilz said. “I really feel like if I have all the support from not only my family and coaches, but friends as well, that I could put together a really good state tournament.”

It’s not too often that someone gets to experience the kind of year that Schilz has had. Winning the first state title for football in school history, and then getting a chance to win a state title for wrestling.

When asked to describe the whole experience, his face instantly lit up, and there was only one way he could put this senior year into words.

“If I had to put it into one word I would just say phenomenal,” he said with a smile. “It’s been a phenomenal senior year so far and if I end it on the right note at state, there’s really no way you can top it.”

While he has been approached about throwing this spring for the Elk River track and field team, Schilz is thinking about passing on a third attempt at reaching the state tournament during his senior season. Instead, he’s planning on working out and getting bigger for next year’s football season.

He wouldn’t disclose where he will be attending college, but said that everyone will likely find out in the weeks to come.