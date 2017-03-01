Ask a Trooper: Do semi trailers need to remove snow prior to traveling?

Q: Recently I have noticed quite a few semi-trucks on the freeway with snow and ice blowing off the top of the trailers, sometimes in sheets. I can only imagine what would happen if a sheet came off and struck an unsuspecting vehicle while traveling on the roadway. Is there a requirement to remove the snow or ice prior to traveling with the trailer?

A: This type of incident would fall under the “unsecured load” statute. The law says that no vehicle shall be moved on a roadway unless the load is securely covered to prevent any leaking, blowing, shifting or dropping.

Ice or any type of debris that comes off a vehicle could be considered an unsecured load. Drivers should be concerned about civil liability if they fail to take reasonable steps to remove snow and ice that result in property damage or injuries from a crash.

When traveling behind a vehicle with an unsecured load, or ice or snow falling from it, give yourself plenty of room behind the vehicle to avoid any obstacles that may fall off and strike your vehicle. If possible, go around or pass the vehicle when it is safe to do so.

If you are involved in this type of incident where your vehicle is damaged or crashes as a result from falling debris, try to get a license plate number and report it to law enforcement and your insurance company.

Please take the time to remove all snow, ice and items that may come off your vehicle so it does not become a hazardous situation on the roadway.

Also, clear all frost, snow and ice from the windows so the driver is able to see from all angles.

