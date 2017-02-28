Wilson, Yasseri represent Rogers at state tournament

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

Bret Wilson’s opponent in the championship match of the 5AAA individual section tournament was no stranger to the junior wrestler who was trying to make his third trip to the MSHSL state tournament.

Zach Dehmer of St. Michael-Albertville and Wilson have grappled on the mat numerous times over the years, including earlier this year at the conference tournament where Dehmer won 1-0 to hand Wilson just his third loss of the season.

This time, it was Wilson’s turn to shine. Bret Wilson raises his hands after his championship win over Zach Dehmer in overtime. (Photo courtesy of Rob LaPlante/Wright County Journal Press)

Dehmer scored first in the 126-pound championship match on Feb. 25, earning a point on an escape early in the second period. The match looked destined to reach the third period with that same 1-0 score that Dehmer won with in their first matchup, but Wilson shot at the last possible second, giving him a takedown as the second period clock was about to expire. He then added to his lead with an escape in the third period before Dehmer’s take down with 34 seconds left tied the match and sent it into overtime.

In the extra period, Wilson and Dehmer circled the mat with neither one being able to make much of a move. Dehmer was given a warning for stalling while both wrestlers tried to find the time to make their move. With 16 seconds left in overtime, Wilson finally found a small gap that he could take advantage of, taking down Dehmer and winning the match 5-3. Dehmer would go on to win his true-second match, also earning him a spot in the state tournament for the Knights.

“They are amazing,” head coach Chris Donnay said about his 2016-17 wrestlers. “I’m so blessed to have coached them.”

Wilson will be joined by eighth grader Wil Yasseri, who also will be making the trip down to St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center next weekend. Yasseri took second in the 113-pound weight class, falling to sophomore Brandon Psyk of STMA. Yasseri moved to his true-second match, where he faced off against James Dick of Maple Grove. Wil Yasseri takes down Thomas Samson of Buffalo. Yasseri is heading to the state tournament next weekend. (Photo courtesy of Rob LaPlante/Wright County Journal Press)

Yasseri’s match didn’t take long as he was able to get Dick onto his back in the first period and pinned him just eight seconds later. Yasseri’s pin in the match was his second of the day, also winning by major decision in his first match. Yasseri is the youngest wrestler in Rogers wrestling history to qualify for the state tournament.

“It’s always such a bittersweet time of the year,” Donnay said. “Can’t be happier for the guys who made it to state but it’s horrible to know you won’t get to see the seniors wrestle again. Especially with this group. They are all such great kids.”

Five seniors in the Royals program wrestled for the last time on Saturday afternoon, with some of them falling just short of a trip “to the X” in their last season. Lee Santiago-Martinez took third place, while Zac Aanerud took fourth, Collin Melcher took fifth, and Jack Kammers took sixth. Brandon Wilson also wrestled for the first time this season, dropping both his matches. Non-senior performances included Jake Born taking fourth, Anthony Lenz taking fifth, and Tommy Andersen and Marshall Packer both taking sixth.

Bret Wilson and Yasseri both get one more weekend of wrestling on Minnesota’s biggest stage and in one of the biggest state tournaments of any state around the nation. The tournament begins on Mar. 2 with the team tournament, while individuals will wrestle on Mar. 3 and 4. Yasseri’s first opponent is Trayton Anderson of Farmington, while Wilson faces Casey Schlickenmeyer of Cambridge-Isanti. The first round for Class 3-A begins on Friday at 1 p.m.

For more information on the MSHSL state wrestling tournament, visit http://www.mshsl.org/mshsl/activitypage.asp?actnum=424.