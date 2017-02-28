Tiller Corporation gets green light for mineral extraction

Rachel Minske

Contributing Writer

The Elk River City Council approved a conditional use permit Feb. 21 that would allow mineral extraction activities on approximately 63 acres of land along Baldwin Avenue near Elk River’s northern limits.

Site operations would include stripping, extraction, processing and recycling of asphalt and concrete reclamation, according to city documents. The proposed hours of operation are 24 hours a day except for Sundays and holidays. The site will be subject to Minnesota’s noise standards.

The applicant, Tiller Corporation, which provides sand and gravel aggregates and hot mix asphalt to construction industries throughout the Twin Cities metro area, also sought an ordinance amending the city’s zoning map. The change would allow Mineral Excavation Overlay District to certain properties. The ordinance was also approved Feb. 21.