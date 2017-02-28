Ross G. Lubrant

Ross Lubrant, age 82, of Elk River, passed away on Feb. 26, 2017.

Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Matilda; brother, Marion.

Survived by his loving wife, Sally; children, Ross Jr. (Sandi), Tom (Melissa Brown) Schmidt, and Connie (Mark) Lewis; grandchildren, Courtney, Whitney (Cory) Hunter, Jarryd, Lauran, Kirsti, John, Nick, and Ben; great-grandchild, Harper; brother, Karon; sister, Kathy Berg; other family and friends.

Memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 1326 4th St. NW, Elk River with visitation one hour before service. Interment Fort Snelling.

Memorials preferred to the family who will make a donation in Ross’ name.

Arrangements by Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.

