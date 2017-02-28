Community & PeopleGovernment

Rep. Eric Lucero visits charter school in Otsego

By
Rep. Eric Lucero answered questions from students at Kaleidoscope Charter School in Otsego.
Rep. Eric Lucero answered questions from students at Kaleidoscope Charter School in Otsego.

Rep. Eric Lucero, R-Dayton, visited Kaleidoscope Charter School in Otsego recently to meet with several fourth-grade classes.

Lucero talked about his background, the process of running for office, the issues important to the local community, and the day-to-day responsibilities of a state representative.
The same group of fourth-grade students, along with several teachers and parents, made a field trip to St. Paul the week prior to meet with Lucero, visit committee hearing rooms, and tour the newly refurbished State Capitol.