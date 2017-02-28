Rep. Eric Lucero visits charter school in Otsego

Rep. Eric Lucero answered questions from students at Kaleidoscope Charter School in Otsego.

Rep. Eric Lucero, R-Dayton, visited Kaleidoscope Charter School in Otsego recently to meet with several fourth-grade classes.

Lucero talked about his background, the process of running for office, the issues important to the local community, and the day-to-day responsibilities of a state representative.

The same group of fourth-grade students, along with several teachers and parents, made a field trip to St. Paul the week prior to meet with Lucero, visit committee hearing rooms, and tour the newly refurbished State Capitol.