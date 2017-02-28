‘No parking’ along southside of Business Center Drive OK’d

The Elk River City Council unanimously approved a resolution Feb. 21 for a no-parking zone on the south side of Business Center Drive, adjacent to the Sherburne County Government Center property. Photo by Jim Boyle

Those parking on Business Center Drive will have to use the new parking constructed to the west of the Sherburne County Government Center.

With the completion of new parking improvements at the government center, there is ample off-street parking for visitors and staff, according to city documents. Sherburne County has made a formal request for the city to sign Business Center Drive along its property as “no parking.”

The request was supported in an effort to improve safety and to remove visual obstructions for public safety personnel leaving the facility with haste, according to city documents.