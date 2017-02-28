Elks fall in quarterfinals, 5-3

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

Ben Gustafson was pacing up and down the hallway in front of his team’s locker room after their game against Grand Rapids in the section tournament, trying to comprehend what he had just witnessed.

This was supposed to be the year the Elk River boys team returned to state. They were one of the top-ranked teams in the state of Minnesota throughout the season, they earned the No. 1 seed in the section tournament and they were led by 12 seniors. No one expected he outcome that occurred. Senior goaltender Benny Meyers was perfect through two periods of play, before a five-goal third by Grand Rapids. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The Elks held a 2-0 lead after two periods of play in the section quarterfinals. Jack Perbix and Connor Bizal scored the team’s two goals against Grand Rapids and Benny Meyers had stopped all 21 shots he had faced up to that point in time.

The Elks just had to ride out the final 17 minutes of play and they would advance to the section finals, one step close to the elusive state tournament berth they had been chasing for so many years.

Unfortunately for them, Grand Rapids had other plans.

All season long, Gustafson preached three things: attitude, effort and discipline. And 6:36 into the final period of play, the Elks were called for hooking, which seemed to change the course of the game.

Grand Rapids would score on that power play, and then again 11 seconds later to tie the game 2-2, things were unraveling quickly for the Elks, and Gustafson knew he needed to gather his team. Jack Perbix celebrates after scoring his second goal of the game, giving the Elks a 3-2 lead with 3:59 remaining. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“I basically told the kids, ‘Who’s going to be a hero?’ And Jack Perbix made a great play to make it 3-2,” the head coach said. “Unfortunately, they had a couple heroes over in there locker room after that. What else can you say?”

Grand Rapids scored to tie the game 3-3 just 24 seconds after Perbix gave his team the one-goal lead. They would score again with 2:28 remaining to take their first lead of the game, 4-3, and you could feel all the energy get sucked out of the Elk River fans.

It was crunch time for the Elks, they needed a goal to keep their dreams of state alive, so they would pull their goalie to give themselves a man advantage. The problem, though, was that they could never really control the puck in the offensive zone. Grand Rapids eventually got a hold of it in the Elks’ defensive zone and scored, making it 5-3.

That would end up being the final score, sending the Elks home earlier than anyone expected and leaving everyone questioning what had happened. Senior captain Benton Maass was the last Elk to leave the ice after their quarterfinal loss to Grand Rapids. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Not only was it a devastating loss for the players, but the Elk River community as well. Almost all of the friends, family and fans who had made the two-and-a-half hour drive to Amsoil Arena were crushed, in tears and consoling one another after a game they thought they were on the verge of winning.

“They’re devastated,” Gustafson said of his players after the game. “I guess that’s the best word to use. That’s a close group in there. We’ve always talked about how this is a family and to always play for the guy next to us, play for the family. They were all struggling, coaches included. It’s a family. It’s a tight family.”

The Elks had only allowed five goals in a game two other times over the course of the 2016-17 season, but this was the only time all five came in one period. It’s an outcome that no one wants to remember, but one they likely will not be able to forget.