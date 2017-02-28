Elk River swim-dive sends six events to state

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River boys swim and dive team headed up north to St. Cloud this past weekend to compete in their section meet. They knew they would be at a disadvantage from the start, as a number of their swimmers had to split from the team and race as Rogers High School, but they were still able to have a good meet.

They finished in third as a team, behind St. Michael-Albertville and Brainerd, narrowly missing out on a state berth since only the top-2 teams earn a bid. Head coach Denise Green said that they probably would have gotten second if they combined the individual points the Rogers swimmers earned, but that’s not how sections works. Ben Kopp set a new pool and section record in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 51.99. (Photo by Jared Hines)

So all the state tournament entries that Elk River recorded would have to come as individuals.

The team of Ben Kopp, Coleman Maegi, Preston Schmeidel and Zack Kopp came in second in the 200-yard medley relay, earning a trip to state with a time of 1:38.87. The Elks are also sending their 400-yard relay team of Trey Chilstrom, Schmeidel, Ben Kopp and Zack Kopp after they finished second with a time of 3:17.42.

Zack Kopp also advanced individually with a second-place finishes in the 200-yard free style (1:44.60), and 500-yard freestyle (4:49.34). His older brother Ben would qualify individually as well, in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing first with a time of 51.99.

“It was awesome. He finished four seconds ahead of the second-place guy,” Green said of Ben Kopp’s 100-yard backstroke. “51.99 was a new pool record, a new section record and he’s sitting eighth in the state right now. That’s an amazing time, but there are seven in the state that are faster than that right now, which is ridiculous. But that’s been his focus all season. He had an awesome race.” Sam Hlavachek is heading to state after coming in third with a 349.90 for diving. (Photo by Jared Hines)

The Elks will also be sending one diver to state, eighth grader Sam Hlavachek, who finished third at the section meet with a final score of 349.90.

There were also a number of Elk River swimmers who came in third, narrowly missing out on that state-tournament berth. Ben Kopp finished third in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:01.33, just under one second behind the second-place finisher. Chilstrom came in third in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 22.53; 0.19 seconds behind the second-place finisher. And then Schmeidel took third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 53.82; 0.67 seconds behind the second-place finisher.

“I know they were a little disappointed not to make state in those events,” Green said of her swimmers who finished third, “but we had a good meet.”

Even though there were some who were disappointed with how sections turned out, the swimmers are now focused on the state tournament as they know it is going to be a different animal. The whole thing will take place at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. The diving preliminaries will be Thursday, Mar. 2, at 6 p.m.; the swimming preliminaries will be Friday, Mar. 3, at 6 p.m. and then the finals for both will be Saturday, Mar. 4, at 6 p.m.

“The state meet is a whole different level,” Green began. “It’s amazing. Every year it gets faster and faster. It’s unbelievable. I know we’d like to have Ben in the top-8 in the backstroke, but our goal beyond that is every swim come back in the top-16.

“It’s always fun. This is our fun week. This is our bonus week. We still have some goals we want to meet. We’ve got a couple varsity records yet that we want to set and reset, so we’re not done, but this week is the fun week.”