Traffic control change Business Center Drive, Wace Street

Changes to the traffic control at the intersection of Waco Street and Business Center Drive will soon arrive.

The Elk River City Council voted Feb. 21 to change the traffic control from an all-way stop controlled intersection to a stop controlled intersection on Business Center Drive.

The change has been reviewed and supported by both the Police Department and the street division. There is a chance that the all-way stop will need to be reinstalled in the future if traffic volume in the area increases, according to city documents.

Additional notifications, including “traffic control change ahead” signs and flags will be used to bring awareness to the change in control.