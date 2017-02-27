Otsego Citizen Emergency Response Team members sought

by Eric Oslund

Talks of forming a Citizen Emergency Response Team, or CERT, in the city of Otsego have been ongoing for a little over a year, but it recently took another step closer to becoming a reality when the City Council gave the OK for the Public Safety Commission to go ahead and look for people interested in volunteering for it.

Otsego is in a unique situation where they do not have their own fire department or police force. Instead, they use the Albertville, Elk River and Rogers fire departments, as well as contract their police services with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s one reason why Council Member Jason Warehime, liaison to the public safety commission, believes a CERT program would be a good idea in Otsego.

“If a disaster would come through that would be larger than Otsego, and it impacted Elk River, Rogers and Albertville, then we would still get service here, but obviously because of the magnitude of the emergency, services would be thinned out a little bit to cover the whole area,” he began. “The CERT program would be that boost to come in and give assistance.

“Same thing with the Sheriff’s Office. … If there was a countywide disaster, or a large part of the county, again, services are there, but they may be thinned a little bit and the CERT program would assist there as well.”

The CERT program would also be utilized in smaller emergencies, but the problem is that there tend to not be too many emergencies that need the assistance of CERT, which is a good thing. No one wants these emergencies to occur, but when they don’t, CERT programs tend to dissolve.

The members of the CERT are strictly volunteers, so they do not need to continue it if they do not want to. Many cities have had trouble keeping these programs afloat, which is why Otsego is hoping to have extra duties for them to perform when emergencies are not taking place.

“We talked about maybe having them assist on traffic at the Prairie Festival,” Warehime gave as an example, “or getting them involved a little more often throughout the year so they feel like they’re doing something. So they feel there is something there to continue to be involved in.”

The hope is to try to get the program started this spring, but the public safety commission understands that it may take a longer than that. They are hoping to start with at least 15 volunteers and then grow from there.

Warehime said that anyone interested should contact the Otsego City Clerk so she can forward their name and information to the public safety commission. People interested are also encouraged to attend the next Public Safety Commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, in the Prairie Center, 8899 Nashua Ave. NE. They meet the second Tuesday of each month.