Great River Energy named ‘Great Place to Work’

Great River Energy has been certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work.

It earned this credential based on 696 anonymous employee surveys. This was the first year Great River Energy offered the survey, which revealed that 88 percent of Great River Energy employees say it is a great workplace.

For a summary of Great River Energy’s ratings and its company review visit http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/great-river-energy.

Headquartered in Maple Grove, Great River Energy is a not-for-profit cooperative with a power plant and a processing plant in Elk River.